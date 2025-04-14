Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 begins

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad inaugurated Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025 at the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) on Monday.

The Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 will continue through April 18, 2025, featuring a wide range of activities including awareness campaigns, financial education sessions, school outreach programs, digital engagement initiatives and financial literacy walks across the country.

The event brought together key stakeholders from across the financial sector to promote the importance of financial education and inclusive growth under the theme “Financial Inclusion through Collaboration and Innovation.”

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the National Financial Education Roadmap. This strategic document outlines Pakistan’s vision and actionable framework to expand the knowledge and access to quality financial services for all segments of society.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr Ahmad emphasized the crucial role of financial literacy in building a more inclusive and resilient financial system. He highlighted SBP`s efforts towards increasing the numbers of financial inclusion in the country and appreciated banking industry and other stakeholders for their role in financial literacy efforts.

He said that Pakistan has made significant strides in promoting financial inclusion through a range of initiatives. He elaborated that the National Financial Literacy Program for Adults and Youth has successfully trained over 3.4 million individuals, with women making up 58% of the participants.

A specialized financial literacy program for teachers in Baluchistan has also been launched, aimed at empowering the teaching community in historically underserved regions. Referring to Banking on Equality Policy (BoE), he observed that the policy has played a key role in reducing the gender gap in financial access—from 47% in 2018 to 34% in 2023.

Additionally, the launch of Raast, Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system, has facilitated fast, secure, and low-cost transactions for the public. Complementing this, the Asaan Digital Account and Asaan Mobile Account have made it easier for millions to open bank accounts and access digital financial services.

Furthermore, to recognize outstanding contributions in advancing financial education, inclusion and innovation, awards were presented to banks and institutions demonstrating exceptional performance in areas of financial literacy outreach, Financial Inclusion and women’s financial inclusion, and digital innovation.