Pakistan coalition govt extends Army Chief tenure to five years

ISLAMABAD – The ruling coalition of Pakistan approved six bills, including one extending tenure of all service chiefs from three years to five amid opposition’s commotion.

The country’s lower house of parliament approved amendments to Pakistan Army,Air Force,Navy Act Amendment Bill 2024, aimed at extending the tenures of service chiefs. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif tabled the bill increasing the tenure for Chief of the Army Staff from three years to five.

As per tweaks, President Zardari will appoint General as the Chief of the Army Staff for a five-year term instead of the previously established three years. Additionally, Section 8B has been revised to allow for the reappointment or extension of the service chief’s tenure up to five years, replacing the former three-year limit.

The new amendment enables the President, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, to reappoint the Chief of the Army Staff for an additional five-year term or extend the current tenure for up to five years based on national security needs or other exigencies.

The passage of this bill represents a significant shift in military leadership policy in Pakistan, reflecting the government’s commitment to adapting to evolving security challenges. The amendments are expected to impact the structure and stability of military leadership in the country moving forward.

This move comes in the wake of a law enacted in January 2020 under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which allowed the government to extend the term of the army chief at its discretion.

This legislation was viewed by some as a means to strengthen military influence in the country which is already divided. In a related decision, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently granted a one-year extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

Government officials are urging all members of Parliament to ensure their presence for these crucial discussions, which are expected to cover 39 agenda items, including the introduction of new bills and the approval of others from standing committees.