“There is no justice at all,” Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom

RAWALPINDI – Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, expressed her frustration over the perceived lack of justice during her appearance in court.

Visibly emotional, she broke down in the courtroom,  saying, “There is no justice at all.”

During the hearing on bail requests for cases filed against her and Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi remarked that for the past nine months, she and the PTI founder have faced continuous injustice from those sitting in the seat of justice. “Across Pakistan, both the PTI founder and I have been subjected to unjust punishment,” she stated.

Bushra Bibi added, “There is no justice; I am not here seeking justice.”

She went on to say that her belongings, including a blanket, were already in the car, and she was prepared to go to jail whenever instructed.

She lamented, “All our lawyers, and every lawyer here, are just wasting time,” she lamented.

She asked, “Is the person inside [Imran Khan] not human? Can no judge see him?”

She added that she would no longer appear in this court, as it has only been a place of injustices.

