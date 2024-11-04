NADRA CNIC fee update for Lahore, Rawalpindi – November 2024

LAHORE – It is mandatory for all cities of Pakistan to apply for the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) whe they reach the eligible age of 18 years.

The eligible citizens can visit any nearby office of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) along with required documents to apply for the ID card.

The CNIC is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.

ID Card is directly linked with healthcare by linking medical records and in education by verifying identities for school admissions. It is also essential for getting SIM cards.

Nadra Smart CNIC Fee in Lahore, Rawalpindi