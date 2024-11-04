AGL37.55▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)AIRLINK133.51▲ 9.5 (0.08%)BOP5.64▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.79▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.85▲ 0.32 (0.04%)DFML41▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC89.5▲ 2.5 (0.03%)FCCL34.92▲ 1.01 (0.03%)FFBL66.3▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FFL10.15▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC106.31▲ 2.46 (0.02%)HUMNL13.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)KEL4.88▲ 0.21 (0.04%)KOSM6.79▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF41.35▲ 2.57 (0.07%)NBP58.7▼ -2 (-0.03%)OGDC179.7▲ 0.21 (0.00%)PAEL25.55▲ 0.57 (0.02%)PIBTL5.8▲ 0.1 (0.02%)PPL147.89▼ -4.01 (-0.03%)PRL23.09▲ 0.35 (0.02%)PTC15.23▲ 0.25 (0.02%)SEARL68.85▲ 2.18 (0.03%)TELE7.22▲ 0.18 (0.03%)TOMCL35.99▲ 0.45 (0.01%)TPLP7.43▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TREET14.17▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG50.84▼ -0.06 (0.00%)UNITY26.55▲ 0.16 (0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

NADRA CNIC fee update for Lahore, Rawalpindi – November 2024

LAHORE – It is mandatory for all cities of Pakistan to apply for the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) whe they reach the eligible age of 18 years.

The eligible citizens can visit any nearby office of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) along with required documents to apply for the ID card.

The CNIC is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.

ID Card is directly linked with healthcare by linking medical records and in education by verifying identities for school admissions. It is also essential for getting SIM cards.

Nadra Smart CNIC Fee in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Nadra, which works under the Ministry of Interior, charges a certain fee for issuing the identity document to the applicants. The authority offers three categories for applying for the ID card with different time period.

As of November 2024, the normal fee for Lahore and Rawalpindi citizens for a New Smart National Identity Card stands at Rs750. For urgent processing, the fee is Rs1,500, while the executive category currently costs Rs2,500. The fee structure is also same for other cities of Pakistan.

Categories/Type Normal Urgent Executive
    –
Smart NIC 750 1,500 2,500

The applicant is required to bring birth certificate or matric result card and CNIC copy of a family member while going to apply for the ID card.

Our Correspondent

