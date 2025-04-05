Girls among dozens arrested in occupied Kashmir in Indian military operation in Kathaua

SRINAGAR – Indian army has arrested more than two dozen people, including teenage girls, during an ongoing operation in different areas of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian military operation in different areas of Kathua district has now entered 14th day.

The operations are being conducted in Sanyal, Juthana, Ramkot, Billawar, Bhaddu, Ghatti, Kog-Mandli, Duggan and other areas of the district

Reports said the ongoing cordon, search operations and raids have created panic among residents of the district.