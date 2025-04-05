Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Joins International Forces In Combating Piracy In Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy stepped up efforts against piracy with the deployment of PNS Aslat in the Arabian Sea.

Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy) said PNS ASLAT successfully conducted counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea, off the east coast of Somalia, in support of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) amid ongoing effort to strengthen maritime security in the region and counter the growing threat of piracy.

CTF-151 is actively working to boost its presence in areas like the Gulf of Aden, the Socotra Gap, and the waters off the east coast of Somalia. The enhanced presence is intended to address piracy threats, protect vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs), and ensure safe maritime trade routes.

The statement also emphasized that Pakistan Navy’s efforts are aimed at preventing illegal activities such as piracy and armed robbery. The deployment of PNS ASLAT reflects the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to safeguarding global maritime interests, ensuring the smooth flow of international trade, and contributing to regional stability.

Pakistan Navy continues to demonstrate its resolve in combating maritime crime while upholding the safety and security of global shipping lanes.