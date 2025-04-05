AGL70.41▼ -2.03 (-0.03%)AIRLINK175.55▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)BOP11.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY8.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DCL9.04▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML47.84▲ 2.58 (0.06%)DGKC132.1▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)FCCL47.23▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC142.32▼ -4.59 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.3▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.44▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF61.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP78.5▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC226.77▼ -7.91 (-0.03%)PAEL44.8▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL185.92▼ -5.88 (-0.03%)PRL37.16▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PTC24.05▲ 0.85 (0.04%)SEARL100.29▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.45▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.02▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TRG66▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)UNITY28.24▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Former secretary information Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar passes away

ISLAMABAD – Former secretary information and broadcasting Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar has passed away after prolonged illness.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former secretary information.

In a condolence message, the minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar.

Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Sarwar.

The minister said that the deceased was a dignified, sincere and experienced personality who played a key role in the development of the information sector and the effective interpretation and dissimination of the national narrative.

The services of the deceased will always be remembered, Tarar added.

Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar was a distinguished Pakistani civil servant who served as the information secretary of Pakistan.

He had a notable career in the Information Service of Pakistan, a prestigious group in the country’s civil services. During his tenure as Information Secretary, Sarwar played a crucial role in managing government communication, handling media relations, and overseeing the dissemination of information to the public. His leadership in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting helped shape public opinion on various national issues.

Our Correspondent

