Allama Iqbal Express train meets accident near Kotri station

HYDERABAD – Allama Iqbal Express train traveling from Lahore to Karachi met with an accident near Kotri station on Saturday.

The incident took place near Kotri Station, where the last carriage of the train derailed after the coupling broke, and this carriage became separated from the rest of the train.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The railway administration immediately started work to restore the carriage on the track and repair the coupling.

The railways administration said that the accident affected the down track, caused the trains coming from Hyderabad to Kotri to be stopped in Hyderabad. The repair work is expected to take two to three hours.

The passengers faced huge trouble as the their journey marred with long delay.

