Free cows, buffaloes and goats scheme in Punjab – Registration opens now

Free Cows Buffaloes And Goats Scheme In Punjab Registration Opens Now
MULTAN – The registration process for distributing livestock, including buffaloes, cows, and goats, for free of coast has started for the eligible women in South Punjab.

The initiative, livestock distribution program, was launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide livelihood opportunities for women in rural areas.

Under the programme, 11,000 rural woman in select cities of South Punjab will be given the livestock without any charges as the project cost Rs2 billion.

The primary purpose of the project is to make the poor rural women independent financially so they can earn for their children.

The registration process has started from November 1, 2024, in the province.

Eligible Cities

The women from following cities are eligible to apply for the program:

Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Vahari, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Lodhran.

Who is Eligible?

Women must be a resident of rural areas of the eligible cities

Age must be below 55 years

Poverty score must be below 32

Must have and ID card

Death Certificate of husband is a must in case of widow

Punjab Livestock Distribution Program Registration

Eligible women can apply for the program in two ways – online or visiting the government office.

For online, you need to download the Asset Transfer to Women app from Google Play Store and provide the required details for registration.

The applicant can also visit the Chief Minister Facilitation Desk located at any nearby veterinary dispensary to complete the registration process.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

