Psl X To Add Touch Of Urdu Commentary For First Time For Fans

LAHORE – For the first time in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the preparations have been made to add a touch of Urdu commentary.

According to an announcement issued by the board, for the first time in PSL history, the fans would be able to enjoy full match commentary in Urdu throughout the tournament.

The fans would be able to watch live broadcasts in Urdu as they could enjoy the action and excitement of the league matches in Pakistan’s national language.

PSL’s Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer stated that this is a historic moment for the fans, as cricket is a powerful force in Pakistan, and through this, they aim to connect with fans’ hearts.

The details regarding the broadcasts including commentary panels in both English and Urdu would be announced at an appropriate time.

It may be mentioned here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start on April 11.

Meanwhile, Punjab School education department changed the timings of schools located in certain areas of Lahore due to upcoming tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Education Department, the new timings would apply to schools located near the Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas.

The new timings would also apply to schools in Gulberg, Model Town, Achhrha, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road.

The notification mentioned that the new timings would be implemented for schools in Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road.

New School Timings

The schools located in the said areas would open from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, the department as the decision aimed at avoiding traffic congestion on roads.

The notification also includes the schedule for PSL matches to be played in Lahore. It states that the matches in Lahore are scheduled from April 24 to May 18 on various days.

All PSL matches in Lahore will be day-night games, starting at 7:00 PM. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL 10.

Physical tickets for the tournament would go on sale at designated TCS express centres across the country from Monday, 7 April at 4pm onwards.

Tickets booked online can also be collected from designated centres or can be home-delivered by the TCS.