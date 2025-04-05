Islamabad High Court; check latest duty roster of judges for hearing of cases

ISLMABAD – After Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Islamabd High Court (IHC) new duty roster for the judges was released on Saturday.

The Islamabad High Court will resume regular operations from Monday. In this regard, the duty roster for judges for the upcoming week has been issued, outlining the formation of various single and division benches.

According to the roster, 11 single benches and 5 division benches will be available next week at the Islamabad High Court. The first division bench will consist of Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Inam Amin Minhas while the second division bench will comprise Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

The third division bench will include Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz; however, this bench will not be available from April 7 to April 11 as Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will be unavailable during that period.

The fourth division bench will be comprisng Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan while the fifth bench will include Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif.

The Registrar’s Office issued the judges’ duty roster with the approval of acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar. It was clarified that the special and larger benches may be constituted with the Acting Chief Justice’s approval if needed.