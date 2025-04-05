AGL70.41▼ -2.03 (-0.03%)AIRLINK175.55▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)BOP11.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY8.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DCL9.04▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML47.84▲ 2.58 (0.06%)DGKC132.1▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)FCCL47.23▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC142.32▼ -4.59 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.3▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.44▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF61.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP78.5▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC226.77▼ -7.91 (-0.03%)PAEL44.8▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL185.92▼ -5.88 (-0.03%)PRL37.16▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PTC24.05▲ 0.85 (0.04%)SEARL100.29▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.45▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.02▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TRG66▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)UNITY28.24▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

When is Eidul Adha 2025 in Pakistan?

When Is Eidul Adha 2025 In Pakistan
With end of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan, and parts of the world, Muslims are excited to welcome Eid-ul-Adha after gap of more than two months. Eid ul Adha or Eidul Azha is Festival of Sacrifice which is celebrated on tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eidul Adha 2025 Dates

All Pakistanis, especially younger ones, are waiting for Eid-ul-Adha 2025, with experts predicting Eid to be celebrated on June 7, 2025 Saturday, this year.

With these dates, Pakistani will celebrate Bakra Eid from June 7 Saturday to June 9 Monday.

NOTE: These preliminary dates are based on lunar calculations, and the final  dates will be announced as per sighting of crescent.

Like in other countries, Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will be observed based on local moon sightings, meaning the exact date could vary depending on regional observations.

Eid ul Adha Holidays in Pakistan

If confirmed, the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha will be marked by fewer holidays as compared to Eidul Fitr when school students enjoyed extended break.

Eidal Adha in UAE

In UAE, Eidul Adha is expected to be celebrated on June 6, Friday according to astronomical predictions. Emirates Astronomy Society has confirmed that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah is likely to be seen on May 27, making May 28 the first day of the Islamic month.

As per updates, it will be four-day holiday, with official breaks from Thursday to Sunday, if the date is confirmed.

When are next public holidays in Pakistan in 2025?

Web Desk (Lahore)

