Youtube Makes Major Change To Compete With Tiktok

YouTube on Saturday made a major change to compete with TikTok by updating its video editor for Shorts.

The company also hinted at introducing artificial intelligence (AI) features, which will be available on YouTube in the coming months. The new and improved video editor for Shorts will allow the users to make fine adjustments and edit each clip with zooming and snapping options. The usual re-arranging and footage deletion options will also be available.

The company mentioned that users will be able to add music and text to Shorts videos, and they will be able to preview the video at any point during the editing process.

YouTube further announced that in the coming months, the video editor will also feature an option to automatically sync clips with any song. Additionally, the users will soon be able to turn photos from their gallery or any AI image generator into stickers.

The company also revealed that the process of using templates will be simplified. Such tools have long been available to the users on TikTok and Instagram, and YouTube is introducing new features to compete with them. TikTok’s editing tools and the CapCut video editor app have become the gold standard for preparing videos on smartphones.

This is not the first time YouTube has copied TikTok; in fact, the Shorts video feature itself was inspired by TikTok and added to YouTube.

Earlier, TikTok introduced another amazing feature regarding the process of personalizing the security settings within it. The App made this process much easier for the users.

The popular video-sharing app introduced a security hub where all the settings are available in on place—an easy way to set the security settings.

Through the “Security Checkup” hub, the users can turn on or off various security options just in one location.

Additionally, they can monitor suspicious activities in this hub and get tips to enhance their account security. In the security check, the users can enable passcodes for login or add two-factor authentication.

They can also view or delete the status of login devices.

To access this hub, one can open the settings and privacy menu in the TikTok app and click on security and permissions. Recently, TikTok also introduced some parental control features to help parents monitor their underage children’s activity.