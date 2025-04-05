Class 9th latest model paper for General Science for Punjab exams 2025

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct the exam of General Science subject, one of the major subjects, on April 7 (Tuesday) as first annual examinations 2025 for class 9 are underway.

The 75-mark paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours and thirty minutes to attempt the paper.

As the exam day nears, students have paced up the preparations as they aim to score high marks in the subject.

Students are also taking help from guess papers, past papers and model papers to make focused preparations.

However, the students should not completely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them obtain high scores in the General Science.

Class 9 General Science Model Papers

The model paper can prove helpful for students to understand the structure of the upcoming paper. It will help them to learn about the time management, which is crucial while attempting the paper.

The BISE Lahore has shared the model paper on his official website. In the following document, you can find the General model paper on page 15.

You can find the model papers of other boards by visiting their official websites.