Swedish Envoy Alexandra Berg Von Linde calls on Punjab CM Maryam

LAHORE – Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde on Wednesday called Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the provincial capital.

The both sides discussed the ways to enhance bilateral relations and expand trade between the two regions.

The conversation focused on potential collaborations across several sectors, including education, health, information technology, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

Ambassador Berg Von Linde praised Punjab’s efforts in promoting minority rights and women’s empowerment, indicating strong support for Swedish investments in the province.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the creation of a conducive investment climate, encouraging investors to pursue opportunities with confidence. She also expressed interest in utilizing Sweden’s expertise to improve environmental practices and agricultural productivity in Punjab.

The meeting highlighted the increasing interest of Swedish investors in the region.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Honorary Consul General of Sweden, Syed Haider Ali, were also present at the discussions.