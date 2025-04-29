AGL55.85▲ 0.11 (0.00%)AIRLINK160.28▼ -4.3 (-0.03%)BOP9.48▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL10.23▲ 0.24 (0.02%)DFML38.52▲ 0.65 (0.02%)DGKC127.75▲ 8.94 (0.08%)FCCL43.73▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFL14.96▲ 0.14 (0.01%)HUBC137.12▼ -0.75 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.45▲ 0.18 (0.01%)KEL4.11▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM5.24▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF68.92▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP84.74▲ 0.69 (0.01%)OGDC207.81▼ -0.19 (0.00%)PAEL43.2▲ 1.3 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PPL157.1▼ -3.15 (-0.02%)PRL28.59▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PTC20.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL84.59▲ 0.86 (0.01%)TELE7.03▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.5▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TPLP8.82▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET19.51▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TRG63.84▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY26.19▲ 0.45 (0.02%)WTL1.26▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold prices cross Rs349,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global surge

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up again on Tuesday, marking a significant rise in both international and domestic markets amid ongoing economic uncertainty and strong investor demand.

Amid global rates surge, Pakistan’s gold market also followed suit, with 24-karat gold per tola moving up by Rs2,100, pushing it to an all-time high of Rs349,200 while the rate for 10 grams of gold soared from Rs1,800 to Rs299,382.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Increase New Price
24-Karat (per tola) Rs. 2,100 Rs. 349,200
24-Karat (10 grams) Rs. 1,800 Rs. 299,382

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700
21-April Rs357,800
21-April Rs357,800
19-April Rs349,700

Local jewelers report strong but cautious buying activity as customers continue to invest in gold amid fluctuating currency values and economic challenges. Experts suggest that if the current global trends persist, gold prices may continue their upward trajectory in the coming weeks.

In international bullion market, the price of gold climbed by $21 per ounce, reaching a record high of $3,310. Analysts attribute this consistent upward trend to geopolitical tensions, inflationary concerns, and central bank purchases, which have fueled investor interest in safe-haven assets like gold.

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia decrease today – 28 April 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

