Gold prices cross Rs349,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global surge

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up again on Tuesday, marking a significant rise in both international and domestic markets amid ongoing economic uncertainty and strong investor demand.

Amid global rates surge, Pakistan’s gold market also followed suit, with 24-karat gold per tola moving up by Rs2,100, pushing it to an all-time high of Rs349,200 while the rate for 10 grams of gold soared from Rs1,800 to Rs299,382.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Increase New Price 24-Karat (per tola) Rs. 2,100 Rs. 349,200 24-Karat (10 grams) Rs. 1,800 Rs. 299,382

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 25-April Rs348,700 24-April Rs352,000 23-April Rs352,000 22-April Rs363,700 21-April Rs357,800 21-April Rs357,800 19-April Rs349,700

Local jewelers report strong but cautious buying activity as customers continue to invest in gold amid fluctuating currency values and economic challenges. Experts suggest that if the current global trends persist, gold prices may continue their upward trajectory in the coming weeks.

In international bullion market, the price of gold climbed by $21 per ounce, reaching a record high of $3,310. Analysts attribute this consistent upward trend to geopolitical tensions, inflationary concerns, and central bank purchases, which have fueled investor interest in safe-haven assets like gold.