Pakistan, UAE vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday expressed the resolve to enhancing bilateral cooperation and advancing shared objectives of peace, stability and sustainable development.

This came during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ishaq Dar apprised the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister of National Security Committee’s decisions in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric and unilateral actions.

The Deputy Prime Minister of UAE emphasized the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, both the leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations in light of evolving regional situation.