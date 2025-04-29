Illegal Housing Societies In Lahore 2025; Check Updated List here

LAHORE – If you are planning to buy a plot in Lahore for your dream home or as an investment, it’s important to do list of illegal housing societies amid growing number of illegal housing societies operating across the provincial capital and in the outskirts.

Despite ongoing crackdowns by Development Authority, the illegal housing societies continues to plague. These unauthorized schemes are not only expanding unchecked but are also causing significant financial losses to unsuspecting buyers. Many of these societies often lack basic infrastructure, such as proper sewage systems, electricity connections, and road access. More worryingly, since they are not registered with the LDA, they do not offer any legal protection to investors or homebuyers.

Illegal Societies List

Scheme Name Location Abdullah Park Housing Scheme Near Al haram Garden, Madhey Shah village, Off Ferozpur road, Lahore Abid Garden Main UBD Canal Road, Lahore Abu Bakar Farms Barki Road Aftab Homes Adjacent Lahore Canal Bank Society UBD Canal, Lahore Ahmad Farm Houses Near Cottonera Pvt, LTD Hudiara Darin, Multan Road, Lahore Ahsaan Homes Land Sub-Division Adjacent to National Homes, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore Ahsas Villas Land Subdivision Adjacent to Ali Hussainabad Multan Road, Lahore Aitmad City Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore Akbar Villas Land Sub Division Adjacent To Nawab Town Housing Scheme, Lahore Al Amin Town Barki Road Al Takmeel Homes Kamahan Road Al-Bari City Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore Al-Falah City Bhaini Road, Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore Al-Fateh Homes Behind Palm City, Ferozepur Road, Lahore Al-Khaliq Residencia Off Defence Road near Sadhoki Village, Lahore Al-Madina Town Sundar Raiwind Road, Lahore Al-Musawir Garden Mouza Attoke Awan, Bata Pur, Main G.T Road, Lahore Al-Pine Farms Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore Al-Saad Garden Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore Alfa Homes Atta Baksh Road Ali Villas Phase-2 Bhaini Road, Lahore Amber City Bhaini Road, Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore Amir Town Main UBD Canal Road, Lahore Anwar Town Off Ferozepur Road Aqil Garden Land Sub-division Opposite To Al-Karam City Manga Mandi, Multan Road Arham Garden Land Sub-Division Mouza Thay Panju, Lahore Arian Garden Adjacent Sultan Town, Raiwind Road, Lahore Audit and Accounts CHS Phase-2 Kahna Kacha Road, Lahore Azam Garden G.T Road Near Jallo Mor, Lahore Azan Park Land Sub-Division Raiwind Bypass, Off Kasur Raiwind Road, Lahore

Scheme Name Location Badar Colony Land Sub-Division Mouza Thai Panju, Lahore Bahria Education & Medical City Housing Scheme Sua Asal Road, Lahore Bahria Orchard Phase-4 Mouza Paji, Raiwind Road, Lahore Bahria Orchard Phase-II Extension Mouza Manak and Badoki Sani, Sharif Medical City Road, Lahore Bahria Orchard Phase-II Mouza Paji, Araian, Manak & Bhai Kot, Raiwind Road Bajwa Homes Barki Road Barka Village-II Barki Road Barkat Garden Off Ferozpur Road Barki Farms Barki Road Barki Orchard Barki Road Bashir Homes Near IEP Town Sector A, Lahore Bedian Gated Farms Bedian Road Bilal Town Chandrai Road Bilal Town Land Sub-division Shah Nawaz Road Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore Bilal Town Mouza Kahna, Butcherkhana Distributary, Lahore Bismillah Park Land Sub-division Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore Canal Green Farms Barki Road Canal View Farm BRB Canal Road Chaudhary Farm Barki Road Combooh Colony Adjacent to Chung Police Station, Main Multan Road, Lahore DHB Homes Bara Dari Road, Near Social Security Hospital, Sahdara Doctors Society Adjacent Eden Canal Villas-I, Canal Road, Lahore Dream Garden Behind Zam Zam City, Off BRB Road, Lahore Eagle Homes Sue Asal Road, Lahore Elegance Homes Land Sub Division Adjacent Eden Palace Villas Housing Scheme, Raiwind Road, Lahore Elite Town Housing Scheme Mouza Kahna & Baddoki, Ferozpur Road, Tehsil Model Town, Lahore Engineer Park Off Ferozpur Road Ever Land Farm Barki Road Fahad City Ahloo Wala Road Faisal Town Phase-II Ferozepur Road Geelani Homes Near Ferozepur Road Geelani Park, Phase-I Off Ferozepur Road Geelani Park, Phase-II Adjacent to Gulshan e Ahbab Off Ferozepur Road Ghous Garden Ph-V Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore Gold Asia Orchards Main Multan Road, Lahore Golf View Residencia (Bahria Town) Mouza Tukra Alam Shah Green Cap Housing Scheme Mauza Kacha, Ferozepur Road Green Land Orchard Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore Green Meadows Farm Houses Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Mull Talib Sarai road, Lahore Green Park Off Ferozepur Road

Scheme Name Location Green Way Homes Atta Baksh Road Green Wood Farm Barki Road Gulberg Park Housing Scheme Sua Aasil, off Ferozpur road, Lahore Gulshan-e-Amin Adjacent to Iqbal Park, off Chandrai Road Hafiz Town Near Marghazar Colony, Multan Road, Lahore Haider Homes Phase I, II & III Main GT Road Lahore Haidry Homes Housing Scheme Mouza Galvera, Ferozepur Road, Lahore Hajra Homes Kalmkar Road Off Ferozepur Road Hajveri Garden Mouza Chandrai Hajveri Homes Kamahan Road Hammad Garden Land Sub-Division Raiwind Bypass, Kasur Raiwind Road, Lahore Hamza Homes Kalamkar Road off Ferozepur Road, near Galaxo Factory Haven Farms Housing Scheme Sue Asal Road, Lahore Ideal Garden Mouza Katcha Ilegal Land Sub-Division (OPF, Block E) Adjacent to Block E of OPF Housing Scheme, Lahore Ilegal Land Sub-Division (Ameerpur) Adjacent to OPF Housing Scheme, Near Ameerpur Village, Lahore Illegal LSD Adjacent Punjab Univ. Ph-II Adjacent To Punjab University Phase-II, Lahore Illegal Housing Scheme (Graveyard) Adjacent Manga Village Graveyard, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore Illegal Housing Scheme (Near Manga) Near Manga Village, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore Illegal LSD (Govt. Teachers Colony) Mouza Raiwind, Raiwind Bypass Road Illegal LSD (Village Samada) Near Village Samada, Mouza Manga Ottar Off Multan Road, Lahore Illegal LSD (IEP Town Sector A) Near IEP Town Sector A, Lahore Illegal LSD (Hakim Town) Adjacent to Hakim Town, Khaira Distributory Road, Lahore Illegal LSD (Gujjar Colony) Mouza Chandrai Illegal LSD (Takbeer Villas) Mouza Chandrai near Ferozepur Road Illegal LSD (Interloop Factory) Opposite to Interloop Factory, Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore Illegal LSD (Aqil Garden) Adjacent to Aqil Garden, Manga Mandi, Multan Road Illegal LSD (Mull Pind) Mull Talib Sarai Road, Lahore Illegal LSD (Khalis Fiber Mill) Near Khalis Fiber Mill, Off Raiwind Road Iqbal Park Near Gawala Colony, Off Chandrai Road, Lahore Islam Nagar LSD Behind Palm City, Ferozepur Road, Lahore Kahna Canal View Shahzada Road off Ferozpur Road Khursheed Town G.T Road, Near Al-Hafeez Garden Wagha Town, Lahore Kohinoor Housing Scheme Near Qainchi, Ferozepur Road Kundan Estate LSD Moza Thay Panju, LDA City Road, Lahore Lahore Greenz Farms Bedian Road Lahore Residencia Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore LSD Adjacent to Raiwind Fly-Over Mouza Raiwind, Lahore LSD Mirza Estate Mouza Raiwind, Lahore LDA Employees Coop. Housing Scheme Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore LSD Adjacent to Sabzi Mandi Near Hudiara Drain, Lahore Madina Town Near Gajjumata, off Ferozpur Road Madina View Housing Scheme Butherkhana Distributory, off Ferozpur Road, Lahore Madni Housing Scheme Near Al Kareem Garden, G.T Road, Wahga Town, Lahore Makkah Gardens Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore Malik Park Near Fateh Villas Land Subdivision, Chandrai Road, Lahore Manga Valley Phase-III Near Village Samada, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore Maraka City / Maraka Homes Mouza Maraka, Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore Maraka Marketing LSD Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore Marhaba Garden Main G.T Road, Lahore Musa Garden Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore Nasheman-e-Riaz Housing Scheme Manga Mandi Bypass opposite to Pir Colony Nauman Block Adjacent Lahore Canal Bank Society, UBD Canal, Lahore New Bhaseen Garden Near Bhasen Village, Bhasen Road New Canal City Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore New Green City Ahloo Wala Road New Kashmir Park Housing Scheme Mouza Kahna Kohna, Off Ferozpur Road, Lahore New Lahore City Phase-III Mouza Sultankey, UBD Canal Road New Lahore City Phase-IV Mouza Sultankey, Sundar-Raiwind Road Olympia Village Housing Scheme Mouza Rakh Jhedu, Off Ferozepur Road, Lahore Paradise Valley Phase III Adjacent Rail Town, UBD Canal, Lahore Paradise Villad Barki Road Princeton Farms Barki Road Punjab Estate Housing Scheme Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore Punjab Garden Katcha Road, Lahore Rana Garden Housing Scheme Mouza Raiwind, Near Raiwind Flyover, Lahore Rana Park Khaira Distributory Road, Lahore Rizwan Garden Main Canal Bank Road, Wahga Town, Lahore Royal City-I & II LSD Mouza Raiwind, Ameer Pura Road, Lahore Royal Smart City Sue Asal Road, Lahore Saleem Garden Land Sub-Division Ferozpur Road, Lahore Sandal Residencia Housing Scheme Defence Road, Lahore Serene Farms Barki Road Shurooq Town Defence Road Sky Land Housing Scheme G.T Road, Wahga Town, Lahore Spring Garden Land Subdivision Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore Spring Meadows Bedian Road Square Avenue Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore Subhan Garden Ph-4 Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore Subhan Gardens Land Sub-Division Purana Kahna, Off Ferozpur Road, Lahore Syphon / Mehboob Farms Off Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore Urban Homes Rohi Nala, Dullu Khurd Valencia Valley Pine Avenue Road, Lahore Waheed Brothers Near Pak Arab Housing Scheme, Ferozepur Road ZA Gardens Adjacent to Saif Town, Katar Bund Road, Mouza Niaz Baig, Lahore Zam Zam City Main G.T. Road, Lahore

LDA continues to conduct enforcement drives, demolishing illegal structures, imposing fines, and initiating legal proceedings. However, the problem persists, fueled by misleading advertisements and false promises by unapproved developers.

Under Lahore’s planning laws, all housing societies must be registered with the LDA and comply with its Master Plan regulations. Those that operate outside of these rules are deemed illegal and subject to legal action.