Illegal Housing Societies In Lahore 2025; Check Updated List here

Illegal Housing Societies In Lahore 2025 Check Updated List Here
LAHORE – If you are planning to buy a plot in Lahore for your dream home or as an investment, it’s important to do list of illegal housing societies amid growing number of illegal housing societies operating across the provincial capital and in the outskirts.

Despite ongoing crackdowns by Development Authority, the illegal housing societies continues to plague. These unauthorized schemes are not only expanding unchecked but are also causing significant financial losses to unsuspecting buyers. Many of these societies often lack basic infrastructure, such as proper sewage systems, electricity connections, and road access. More worryingly, since they are not registered with the LDA, they do not offer any legal protection to investors or homebuyers.

Illegal Societies List

Scheme Name Location
Abdullah Park Housing Scheme Near Al haram Garden, Madhey Shah village, Off Ferozpur road, Lahore
Abid Garden Main UBD Canal Road, Lahore
Abu Bakar Farms Barki Road
Aftab Homes Adjacent Lahore Canal Bank Society UBD Canal, Lahore
Ahmad Farm Houses Near Cottonera Pvt, LTD Hudiara Darin, Multan Road, Lahore
Ahsaan Homes Land Sub-Division Adjacent to National Homes, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
Ahsas Villas Land Subdivision Adjacent to Ali Hussainabad Multan Road, Lahore
Aitmad City Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Akbar Villas Land Sub Division Adjacent To Nawab Town Housing Scheme, Lahore
Al Amin Town Barki Road
Al Takmeel Homes Kamahan Road
Al-Bari City Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Al-Falah City Bhaini Road, Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Al-Fateh Homes Behind Palm City, Ferozepur Road, Lahore
Al-Khaliq Residencia Off Defence Road near Sadhoki Village, Lahore
Al-Madina Town Sundar Raiwind Road, Lahore
Al-Musawir Garden Mouza Attoke Awan, Bata Pur, Main G.T Road, Lahore
Al-Pine Farms Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Al-Saad Garden Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Alfa Homes Atta Baksh Road
Ali Villas Phase-2 Bhaini Road, Lahore
Amber City Bhaini Road, Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Amir Town Main UBD Canal Road, Lahore
Anwar Town Off Ferozepur Road
Aqil Garden Land Sub-division Opposite To Al-Karam City Manga Mandi, Multan Road
Arham Garden Land Sub-Division Mouza Thay Panju, Lahore
Arian Garden Adjacent Sultan Town, Raiwind Road, Lahore
Audit and Accounts CHS Phase-2 Kahna Kacha Road, Lahore
Azam Garden G.T Road Near Jallo Mor, Lahore
Azan Park Land Sub-Division Raiwind Bypass, Off Kasur Raiwind Road, Lahore
Scheme Name Location
Badar Colony Land Sub-Division Mouza Thai Panju, Lahore
Bahria Education & Medical City Housing Scheme Sua Asal Road, Lahore
Bahria Orchard Phase-4 Mouza Paji, Raiwind Road, Lahore
Bahria Orchard Phase-II Extension Mouza Manak and Badoki Sani, Sharif Medical City Road, Lahore
Bahria Orchard Phase-II Mouza Paji, Araian, Manak & Bhai Kot, Raiwind Road
Bajwa Homes Barki Road
Barka Village-II Barki Road
Barkat Garden Off Ferozpur Road
Barki Farms Barki Road
Barki Orchard Barki Road
Bashir Homes Near IEP Town Sector A, Lahore
Bedian Gated Farms Bedian Road
Bilal Town Chandrai Road
Bilal Town Land Sub-division Shah Nawaz Road Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore
Bilal Town Mouza Kahna, Butcherkhana Distributary, Lahore
Bismillah Park Land Sub-division Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore
Canal Green Farms Barki Road
Canal View Farm BRB Canal Road
Chaudhary Farm Barki Road
Combooh Colony Adjacent to Chung Police Station, Main Multan Road, Lahore
DHB Homes Bara Dari Road, Near Social Security Hospital, Sahdara
Doctors Society Adjacent Eden Canal Villas-I, Canal Road, Lahore
Dream Garden Behind Zam Zam City, Off BRB Road, Lahore
Eagle Homes Sue Asal Road, Lahore
Elegance Homes Land Sub Division Adjacent Eden Palace Villas Housing Scheme, Raiwind Road, Lahore
Elite Town Housing Scheme Mouza Kahna & Baddoki, Ferozpur Road, Tehsil Model Town, Lahore
Engineer Park Off Ferozpur Road
Ever Land Farm Barki Road
Fahad City Ahloo Wala Road
Faisal Town Phase-II Ferozepur Road
Geelani Homes Near Ferozepur Road
Geelani Park, Phase-I Off Ferozepur Road
Geelani Park, Phase-II Adjacent to Gulshan e Ahbab Off Ferozepur Road
Ghous Garden Ph-V Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Gold Asia Orchards Main Multan Road, Lahore
Golf View Residencia (Bahria Town) Mouza Tukra Alam Shah
Green Cap Housing Scheme Mauza Kacha, Ferozepur Road
Green Land Orchard Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Green Meadows Farm Houses Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Mull Talib Sarai road, Lahore
Green Park Off Ferozepur Road
Scheme Name Location
Green Way Homes Atta Baksh Road
Green Wood Farm Barki Road
Gulberg Park Housing Scheme Sua Aasil, off Ferozpur road, Lahore
Gulshan-e-Amin Adjacent to Iqbal Park, off Chandrai Road
Hafiz Town Near Marghazar Colony, Multan Road, Lahore
Haider Homes Phase I, II & III Main GT Road Lahore
Haidry Homes Housing Scheme Mouza Galvera, Ferozepur Road, Lahore
Hajra Homes Kalmkar Road Off Ferozepur Road
Hajveri Garden Mouza Chandrai
Hajveri Homes Kamahan Road
Hammad Garden Land Sub-Division Raiwind Bypass, Kasur Raiwind Road, Lahore
Hamza Homes Kalamkar Road off Ferozepur Road, near Galaxo Factory
Haven Farms Housing Scheme Sue Asal Road, Lahore
Ideal Garden Mouza Katcha
Ilegal Land Sub-Division (OPF, Block E) Adjacent to Block E of OPF Housing Scheme, Lahore
Ilegal Land Sub-Division (Ameerpur) Adjacent to OPF Housing Scheme, Near Ameerpur Village, Lahore
Illegal LSD Adjacent Punjab Univ. Ph-II Adjacent To Punjab University Phase-II, Lahore
Illegal Housing Scheme (Graveyard) Adjacent Manga Village Graveyard, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore
Illegal Housing Scheme (Near Manga) Near Manga Village, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore
Illegal LSD (Govt. Teachers Colony) Mouza Raiwind, Raiwind Bypass Road
Illegal LSD (Village Samada) Near Village Samada, Mouza Manga Ottar Off Multan Road, Lahore
Illegal LSD (IEP Town Sector A) Near IEP Town Sector A, Lahore
Illegal LSD (Hakim Town) Adjacent to Hakim Town, Khaira Distributory Road, Lahore
Illegal LSD (Gujjar Colony) Mouza Chandrai
Illegal LSD (Takbeer Villas) Mouza Chandrai near Ferozepur Road
Illegal LSD (Interloop Factory) Opposite to Interloop Factory, Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore
Illegal LSD (Aqil Garden) Adjacent to Aqil Garden, Manga Mandi, Multan Road
Illegal LSD (Mull Pind) Mull Talib Sarai Road, Lahore
Illegal LSD (Khalis Fiber Mill) Near Khalis Fiber Mill, Off Raiwind Road
Iqbal Park Near Gawala Colony, Off Chandrai Road, Lahore
Islam Nagar LSD Behind Palm City, Ferozepur Road, Lahore
Kahna Canal View Shahzada Road off Ferozpur Road
Khursheed Town G.T Road, Near Al-Hafeez Garden Wagha Town, Lahore
Kohinoor Housing Scheme Near Qainchi, Ferozepur Road
Kundan Estate LSD Moza Thay Panju, LDA City Road, Lahore
Lahore Greenz Farms Bedian Road
Lahore Residencia Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
LSD Adjacent to Raiwind Fly-Over Mouza Raiwind, Lahore
LSD Mirza Estate Mouza Raiwind, Lahore
LDA Employees Coop. Housing Scheme Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore
LSD Adjacent to Sabzi Mandi Near Hudiara Drain, Lahore
Madina Town Near Gajjumata, off Ferozpur Road
Madina View Housing Scheme Butherkhana Distributory, off Ferozpur Road, Lahore
Madni Housing Scheme Near Al Kareem Garden, G.T Road, Wahga Town, Lahore
Makkah Gardens Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore
Malik Park Near Fateh Villas Land Subdivision, Chandrai Road, Lahore
Manga Valley Phase-III Near Village Samada, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore
Maraka City / Maraka Homes Mouza Maraka, Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
Maraka Marketing LSD Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
Marhaba Garden Main G.T Road, Lahore
Musa Garden Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Nasheman-e-Riaz Housing Scheme Manga Mandi Bypass opposite to Pir Colony
Nauman Block Adjacent Lahore Canal Bank Society, UBD Canal, Lahore
New Bhaseen Garden Near Bhasen Village, Bhasen Road
New Canal City Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
New Green City Ahloo Wala Road
New Kashmir Park Housing Scheme Mouza Kahna Kohna, Off Ferozpur Road, Lahore
New Lahore City Phase-III Mouza Sultankey, UBD Canal Road
New Lahore City Phase-IV Mouza Sultankey, Sundar-Raiwind Road
Olympia Village Housing Scheme Mouza Rakh Jhedu, Off Ferozepur Road, Lahore
Paradise Valley Phase III Adjacent Rail Town, UBD Canal, Lahore
Paradise Villad Barki Road
Princeton Farms Barki Road
Punjab Estate Housing Scheme Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
Punjab Garden Katcha Road, Lahore
Rana Garden Housing Scheme Mouza Raiwind, Near Raiwind Flyover, Lahore
Rana Park Khaira Distributory Road, Lahore
Rizwan Garden Main Canal Bank Road, Wahga Town, Lahore
Royal City-I & II LSD Mouza Raiwind, Ameer Pura Road, Lahore
Royal Smart City Sue Asal Road, Lahore
Saleem Garden Land Sub-Division Ferozpur Road, Lahore
Sandal Residencia Housing Scheme Defence Road, Lahore
Serene Farms Barki Road
Shurooq Town Defence Road
Sky Land Housing Scheme G.T Road, Wahga Town, Lahore
Spring Garden Land Subdivision Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
Spring Meadows Bedian Road
Square Avenue Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Subhan Garden Ph-4 Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Subhan Gardens Land Sub-Division Purana Kahna, Off Ferozpur Road, Lahore
Syphon / Mehboob Farms Off Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
Urban Homes Rohi Nala, Dullu Khurd
Valencia Valley Pine Avenue Road, Lahore
Waheed Brothers Near Pak Arab Housing Scheme, Ferozepur Road
ZA Gardens Adjacent to Saif Town, Katar Bund Road, Mouza Niaz Baig, Lahore
Zam Zam City Main G.T. Road, Lahore

LDA continues to conduct enforcement drives, demolishing illegal structures, imposing fines, and initiating legal proceedings. However, the problem persists, fueled by misleading advertisements and false promises by unapproved developers.

Under Lahore’s planning laws, all housing societies must be registered with the LDA and comply with its Master Plan regulations. Those that operate outside of these rules are deemed illegal and subject to legal action.

Check online status of private housing projects in Lahore [LDA illegal societies list]

Web Desk (Lahore)

