Illegal Housing Societies In Lahore 2025; Check Updated List here

LAHORE – If you are planning to buy a plot in Lahore for your dream home or as an investment, it’s important to do list of illegal housing societies amid growing number of illegal housing societies operating across the provincial capital and in the outskirts.
Despite ongoing crackdowns by Development Authority, the illegal housing societies continues to plague. These unauthorized schemes are not only expanding unchecked but are also causing significant financial losses to unsuspecting buyers. Many of these societies often lack basic infrastructure, such as proper sewage systems, electricity connections, and road access. More worryingly, since they are not registered with the LDA, they do not offer any legal protection to investors or homebuyers.
Illegal Societies List
|Scheme Name
|Location
|Abdullah Park Housing Scheme
|Near Al haram Garden, Madhey Shah village, Off Ferozpur road, Lahore
|Abid Garden
|Main UBD Canal Road, Lahore
|Abu Bakar Farms
|Barki Road
|Aftab Homes
|Adjacent Lahore Canal Bank Society UBD Canal, Lahore
|Ahmad Farm Houses
|Near Cottonera Pvt, LTD Hudiara Darin, Multan Road, Lahore
|Ahsaan Homes Land Sub-Division
|Adjacent to National Homes, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|Ahsas Villas Land Subdivision
|Adjacent to Ali Hussainabad Multan Road, Lahore
|Aitmad City
|Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Akbar Villas Land Sub Division
|Adjacent To Nawab Town Housing Scheme, Lahore
|Al Amin Town
|Barki Road
|Al Takmeel Homes
|Kamahan Road
|Al-Bari City
|Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Al-Falah City
|Bhaini Road, Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Al-Fateh Homes
|Behind Palm City, Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|Al-Khaliq Residencia
|Off Defence Road near Sadhoki Village, Lahore
|Al-Madina Town
|Sundar Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Al-Musawir Garden
|Mouza Attoke Awan, Bata Pur, Main G.T Road, Lahore
|Al-Pine Farms
|Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Al-Saad Garden
|Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Alfa Homes
|Atta Baksh Road
|Ali Villas Phase-2
|Bhaini Road, Lahore
|Amber City
|Bhaini Road, Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Amir Town
|Main UBD Canal Road, Lahore
|Anwar Town
|Off Ferozepur Road
|Aqil Garden Land Sub-division
|Opposite To Al-Karam City Manga Mandi, Multan Road
|Arham Garden Land Sub-Division
|Mouza Thay Panju, Lahore
|Arian Garden
|Adjacent Sultan Town, Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Audit and Accounts CHS Phase-2
|Kahna Kacha Road, Lahore
|Azam Garden
|G.T Road Near Jallo Mor, Lahore
|Azan Park Land Sub-Division
|Raiwind Bypass, Off Kasur Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Scheme Name
|Location
|Badar Colony Land Sub-Division
|Mouza Thai Panju, Lahore
|Bahria Education & Medical City Housing Scheme
|Sua Asal Road, Lahore
|Bahria Orchard Phase-4
|Mouza Paji, Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Bahria Orchard Phase-II Extension
|Mouza Manak and Badoki Sani, Sharif Medical City Road, Lahore
|Bahria Orchard Phase-II
|Mouza Paji, Araian, Manak & Bhai Kot, Raiwind Road
|Bajwa Homes
|Barki Road
|Barka Village-II
|Barki Road
|Barkat Garden
|Off Ferozpur Road
|Barki Farms
|Barki Road
|Barki Orchard
|Barki Road
|Bashir Homes
|Near IEP Town Sector A, Lahore
|Bedian Gated Farms
|Bedian Road
|Bilal Town
|Chandrai Road
|Bilal Town Land Sub-division
|Shah Nawaz Road Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore
|Bilal Town
|Mouza Kahna, Butcherkhana Distributary, Lahore
|Bismillah Park Land Sub-division
|Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Canal Green Farms
|Barki Road
|Canal View Farm
|BRB Canal Road
|Chaudhary Farm
|Barki Road
|Combooh Colony
|Adjacent to Chung Police Station, Main Multan Road, Lahore
|DHB Homes
|Bara Dari Road, Near Social Security Hospital, Sahdara
|Doctors Society
|Adjacent Eden Canal Villas-I, Canal Road, Lahore
|Dream Garden
|Behind Zam Zam City, Off BRB Road, Lahore
|Eagle Homes
|Sue Asal Road, Lahore
|Elegance Homes Land Sub Division
|Adjacent Eden Palace Villas Housing Scheme, Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Elite Town Housing Scheme
|Mouza Kahna & Baddoki, Ferozpur Road, Tehsil Model Town, Lahore
|Engineer Park
|Off Ferozpur Road
|Ever Land Farm
|Barki Road
|Fahad City
|Ahloo Wala Road
|Faisal Town Phase-II
|Ferozepur Road
|Geelani Homes
|Near Ferozepur Road
|Geelani Park, Phase-I
|Off Ferozepur Road
|Geelani Park, Phase-II
|Adjacent to Gulshan e Ahbab Off Ferozepur Road
|Ghous Garden Ph-V
|Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Gold Asia Orchards
|Main Multan Road, Lahore
|Golf View Residencia (Bahria Town)
|Mouza Tukra Alam Shah
|Green Cap Housing Scheme
|Mauza Kacha, Ferozepur Road
|Green Land Orchard
|Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Green Meadows Farm Houses
|Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Mull Talib Sarai road, Lahore
|Green Park
|Off Ferozepur Road
|Scheme Name
|Location
|Green Way Homes
|Atta Baksh Road
|Green Wood Farm
|Barki Road
|Gulberg Park Housing Scheme
|Sua Aasil, off Ferozpur road, Lahore
|Gulshan-e-Amin
|Adjacent to Iqbal Park, off Chandrai Road
|Hafiz Town
|Near Marghazar Colony, Multan Road, Lahore
|Haider Homes Phase I, II & III
|Main GT Road Lahore
|Haidry Homes Housing Scheme
|Mouza Galvera, Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|Hajra Homes
|Kalmkar Road Off Ferozepur Road
|Hajveri Garden
|Mouza Chandrai
|Hajveri Homes
|Kamahan Road
|Hammad Garden Land Sub-Division
|Raiwind Bypass, Kasur Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Hamza Homes
|Kalamkar Road off Ferozepur Road, near Galaxo Factory
|Haven Farms Housing Scheme
|Sue Asal Road, Lahore
|Ideal Garden
|Mouza Katcha
|Ilegal Land Sub-Division (OPF, Block E)
|Adjacent to Block E of OPF Housing Scheme, Lahore
|Ilegal Land Sub-Division (Ameerpur)
|Adjacent to OPF Housing Scheme, Near Ameerpur Village, Lahore
|Illegal LSD Adjacent Punjab Univ. Ph-II
|Adjacent To Punjab University Phase-II, Lahore
|Illegal Housing Scheme (Graveyard)
|Adjacent Manga Village Graveyard, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore
|Illegal Housing Scheme (Near Manga)
|Near Manga Village, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore
|Illegal LSD (Govt. Teachers Colony)
|Mouza Raiwind, Raiwind Bypass Road
|Illegal LSD (Village Samada)
|Near Village Samada, Mouza Manga Ottar Off Multan Road, Lahore
|Illegal LSD (IEP Town Sector A)
|Near IEP Town Sector A, Lahore
|Illegal LSD (Hakim Town)
|Adjacent to Hakim Town, Khaira Distributory Road, Lahore
|Illegal LSD (Gujjar Colony)
|Mouza Chandrai
|Illegal LSD (Takbeer Villas)
|Mouza Chandrai near Ferozepur Road
|Illegal LSD (Interloop Factory)
|Opposite to Interloop Factory, Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Illegal LSD (Aqil Garden)
|Adjacent to Aqil Garden, Manga Mandi, Multan Road
|Illegal LSD (Mull Pind)
|Mull Talib Sarai Road, Lahore
|Illegal LSD (Khalis Fiber Mill)
|Near Khalis Fiber Mill, Off Raiwind Road
|Iqbal Park
|Near Gawala Colony, Off Chandrai Road, Lahore
|Islam Nagar LSD
|Behind Palm City, Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|Kahna Canal View
|Shahzada Road off Ferozpur Road
|Khursheed Town
|G.T Road, Near Al-Hafeez Garden Wagha Town, Lahore
|Kohinoor Housing Scheme
|Near Qainchi, Ferozepur Road
|Kundan Estate LSD
|Moza Thay Panju, LDA City Road, Lahore
|Lahore Greenz Farms
|Bedian Road
|Lahore Residencia
|Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|LSD Adjacent to Raiwind Fly-Over
|Mouza Raiwind, Lahore
|LSD Mirza Estate
|Mouza Raiwind, Lahore
|LDA Employees Coop. Housing Scheme
|Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore
|LSD Adjacent to Sabzi Mandi
|Near Hudiara Drain, Lahore
|Madina Town
|Near Gajjumata, off Ferozpur Road
|Madina View Housing Scheme
|Butherkhana Distributory, off Ferozpur Road, Lahore
|Madni Housing Scheme
|Near Al Kareem Garden, G.T Road, Wahga Town, Lahore
|Makkah Gardens
|Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore
|Malik Park
|Near Fateh Villas Land Subdivision, Chandrai Road, Lahore
|Manga Valley Phase-III
|Near Village Samada, Mouza Manga Ottar, Off Multan Road, Lahore
|Maraka City / Maraka Homes
|Mouza Maraka, Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
|Maraka Marketing LSD
|Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
|Marhaba Garden
|Main G.T Road, Lahore
|Musa Garden
|Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Nasheman-e-Riaz Housing Scheme
|Manga Mandi Bypass opposite to Pir Colony
|Nauman Block
|Adjacent Lahore Canal Bank Society, UBD Canal, Lahore
|New Bhaseen Garden
|Near Bhasen Village, Bhasen Road
|New Canal City
|Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|New Green City
|Ahloo Wala Road
|New Kashmir Park Housing Scheme
|Mouza Kahna Kohna, Off Ferozpur Road, Lahore
|New Lahore City Phase-III
|Mouza Sultankey, UBD Canal Road
|New Lahore City Phase-IV
|Mouza Sultankey, Sundar-Raiwind Road
|Olympia Village Housing Scheme
|Mouza Rakh Jhedu, Off Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|Paradise Valley Phase III
|Adjacent Rail Town, UBD Canal, Lahore
|Paradise Villad
|Barki Road
|Princeton Farms
|Barki Road
|Punjab Estate Housing Scheme
|Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
|Punjab Garden
|Katcha Road, Lahore
|Rana Garden Housing Scheme
|Mouza Raiwind, Near Raiwind Flyover, Lahore
|Rana Park
|Khaira Distributory Road, Lahore
|Rizwan Garden
|Main Canal Bank Road, Wahga Town, Lahore
|Royal City-I & II LSD
|Mouza Raiwind, Ameer Pura Road, Lahore
|Royal Smart City
|Sue Asal Road, Lahore
|Saleem Garden Land Sub-Division
|Ferozpur Road, Lahore
|Sandal Residencia Housing Scheme
|Defence Road, Lahore
|Serene Farms
|Barki Road
|Shurooq Town
|Defence Road
|Sky Land Housing Scheme
|G.T Road, Wahga Town, Lahore
|Spring Garden Land Subdivision
|Near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Lahore
|Spring Meadows
|Bedian Road
|Square Avenue
|Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Subhan Garden Ph-4
|Off BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Subhan Gardens Land Sub-Division
|Purana Kahna, Off Ferozpur Road, Lahore
|Syphon / Mehboob Farms
|Off Main BRB Canal Road, Lahore
|Urban Homes
|Rohi Nala, Dullu Khurd
|Valencia Valley
|Pine Avenue Road, Lahore
|Waheed Brothers
|Near Pak Arab Housing Scheme, Ferozepur Road
|ZA Gardens
|Adjacent to Saif Town, Katar Bund Road, Mouza Niaz Baig, Lahore
|Zam Zam City
|Main G.T. Road, Lahore
LDA continues to conduct enforcement drives, demolishing illegal structures, imposing fines, and initiating legal proceedings. However, the problem persists, fueled by misleading advertisements and false promises by unapproved developers.
Under Lahore’s planning laws, all housing societies must be registered with the LDA and comply with its Master Plan regulations. Those that operate outside of these rules are deemed illegal and subject to legal action.
Check online status of private housing projects in Lahore [LDA illegal societies list]