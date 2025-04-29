India trying to play with fire, warns Pakistan’s interior minister  

LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly warned India against its aggressive posture, stating that “India is trying to play with fire” and that “Pakistan will respond to any misadventure with full force.”

Naqvi emphasized that any attempt by India to destabilize regional peace through conspiracy or aggression will be met with a resolute response.

He made these remarks during important meetings held separately with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

The meetings focused on rising Pakistan-India tensions, the situation at the borders, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

The interior minister briefed the two senior political leaders on Pakistan’s principled stance and recent decisions in response to India’s unilateral and irrational actions. He also shared updates from the National Security Committee (NSC), stressing that the entire political leadership and the nation stand united in the face of any Indian aggression.

Both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed full support for Pakistan’s position.

“Modi is an enemy of Muslims. Wherever there is a front against Islam and Muslims, Modi will be standing there,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Hafiz Naeem added, “The entire nation is united on the matter of India.

The Indian government, which has killed countless innocent Kashmiris, must come to its senses.”

Interior Minister Naqvi reiterated that the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland.

“India’s conspiracies are a deliberate attempt to destroy peace in the region. Pakistan’s political leadership and its brave forces are one in their resolve to protect national sovereignty,” he said.

During his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Naqvi also inquired after his health and conveyed his best wishes.

Senior JI leader Liaqat Baloch was present during the meeting held with Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman at Mansoora.