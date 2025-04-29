Dg Ispr Set To Hold Press Briefing Today Amid Growing Pakistan India Tensions

RAWALPINDI – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) is set to address the nation in a highly anticipated press conference at 6:30 pm today, following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The announcement comes amid several consecutive days of cross-border clashes along the Line of Control (LoC), further intensifying concerns of military conflict.

The press conference follows growing anxiety after a warning issued by Pakistan’s Defense Minister earlier this week. The minister highlighted the possibility of military escalation from India, citing last week’s deadly attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, has been a major point of contention. While India has accused Pakistan of being involved, identifying two suspects as Pakistani nationals, Islamabad has firmly denied the accusations and called for an independent investigation.

The press briefing of Pak army spokesperson is expected to clarify Islamabad’s position on the ongoing situation and provide insight into the military’s stance regarding India’s actions. There is growing speculation that the conference could also address the current military engagements along the LoC and outline Pakistan’s next steps in response to the rising hostilities.

The tension between the two nuclear-armed nations remains high, with the international community closely monitoring the developments. As both sides continue to trade fire across the LoC, the press conference by the DG ISPR could play a crucial role in shaping the future trajectory of this increasingly volatile situation.

Further updates are expected after the press conference, as the region remains on edge….