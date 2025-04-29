Punjab’s Hospital Management Information System benefits 25 million patients

LAHORE – The Punjab Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) has benefitted over 25 million patients at 16 tertiary care hospitals since its launch in early 2023.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) developed the system to streamline healthcare services in the province.

It was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB chairman Faisal Yousaf. It was highlighted that key HMIS modules such as Patient Registration, Outpatient Department (OPD) Management, Pharmacy Management, and integrated diagnostic modules for Radiology and Pathology are operating effectively.

So far, 12.6 million patients have received medicines through the system, and over 7.8 million pathology tests have been conducted.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the system now enables instant access to patients’ medical histories and laboratory reports, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of diagnoses.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Yousaf stated, “The integration of modern technology in healthcare is the need of the hour. HMIS is proving to be a game-changer not only for patients but also for healthcare providers. Our mission is to ensure the timely provision of quality healthcare services so that no patient suffers due to delays in treatment.”