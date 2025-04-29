Indian Terror Network Busted in Pakistan as DG ISPR presents ‘Irrefutable Evidence’

ISLAMABAD — Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry exposed what he described as a “covert Indian terror nexus” allegedly operating across the Line of Control (LoC), naming key Indian military personnel of orchestrating subversive activities inside Pakistan.

The revelations come amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam.

In key press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry named several individuals whom Pakistani intelligence has allegedly linked to coordinated efforts to destabilize the region.

DG ISPR Press Conference

Among those identified was Major Sandeep Verma, also known by the alias “Sameer”, who is reportedly the officer commanding an Indian Army unit stationed in Naushera, Indian-administered Kashmir. He is accused of supervising operations that involved cross-border terrorism and sabotage efforts.

The ISPR chief further identified Subedar Sukvinder, allegedly operating under the codename “Sikander”, and Havaldar Amir, also known as “Adil Aman”, as other key operatives involved in the network.

“These individuals were not acting alone but were part of a structured and state-sponsored plan to create unrest inside Pakistan,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry, adding that the evidence, including intercepted communications and recovered documents, will be shared with international bodies.

No Proof, Mere Accusations: DG ISPR on India’s Pahalgam claims against Pak

New Delhi failed to provide any proof linking Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), despite making serious allegations and a full week passing since the incident.

“Seven days have gone by, and not a single piece of evidence has been presented by India to support its claims,” he said. “In contrast, we are now sharing concrete evidence of India’s involvement in state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan.”

ISPR chief alleged that India has been supplying explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and financial support to terrorists targeting Pakistani security forces and civilians alike.

The press conference is likely to escalate the already volatile situation between India and Pakistan, with both sides trading accusations over recent militant activity and cross-border incidents.