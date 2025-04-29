Punjab Ration Card Program officially launched, offering Rs3,000 Monthly Aid

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Chief Minister officially rolled out “Maryam Nawaz Ration Card Program” at grand launch ceremony held at the Expo Center in the provincial capital Lahore, which is said to be largest ration assistance package in history of the region, aims to provide essential support to over Rs1.25 million laborer families across the province.

Accompanied by Provincial Minister for Labour and Sports, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited several stalls and received a detailed briefing on the program. She emphasized government’s commitment to worker welfare, stating, “This program is not for those who don’t work; it is for those who labor 12 to 14 hours a day. They deserve dignity, not dependency.”

Punjab ‘Ration Card’ Scheme

Under Ration program, eligible workers will receive a monthly subsidy of Rs3,000 through a digital ration card system. Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announced that 1,220 new homes will be constructed for laborers and reiterated her pledge to expand welfare programs to reach as many hardworking families as possible.

In her address, the Chief Minister highlighted other ongoing social welfare projects, including the operation of low-fare Green Buses across Punjab with 500 more buses soon to be added. She also announced progress on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital—Pakistan’s first public sector cancer hospital—and confirmed that the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital will be inaugurated in June this year.

CM Maryam spoke passionately about her vision for a more equitable Punjab. “No laborer’s child should go to bed hungry. My mission is to ensure that the government reaches the people, not the other way around,” she said.

She also shared upcoming educational initiatives, including the distribution of 100,000 laptops and full tuition coverage for 50,000 deserving students. “This year, we will meet our target of building 100,000 homes across the province,” she affirmed.

The event was attended by several senior ministers and public officials including Maryam Aurangzeb, Uzma Bukhari, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, and others, who expressed support for the CM’s progressive agenda for labor welfare and public service delivery.