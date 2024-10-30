AGL37.03▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.25▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)BOP5.53▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.74▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.43▲ 0.5 (0.06%)DFML41.79▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC87.19▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)FCCL33.2▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFBL67.33▲ 0.47 (0.01%)FFL10.4▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)HUBC104.25▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.8▲ 1.01 (0.08%)KEL4.28▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM7.43▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)MLCF38.79▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP64.5▼ -4.82 (-0.07%)OGDC177.25▲ 1.97 (0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.69▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL144.56▲ 5.29 (0.04%)PRL23.15▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC15.26▲ 0.25 (0.02%)SEARL72▲ 2.74 (0.04%)TELE7.11▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TOMCL37.48▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP7.25▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.31▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG48.79▼ -1.04 (-0.02%)UNITY27.1▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Rs10,500 per quarter: Punjab introduces Minority Card scheme

Rs10500 Per Quarter Punjab Introduces New Card Scheme For Minorities
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of Minority Card to provide financial assistance to deserving minority families across the province.

She made the announcement while addressing a ceremony organised to felicitate Hindu community on the eve of the Diwali festival.

The chief minister said the Minority Card will be launched in December 2024, adding that all eligible families will get Rs10,500 per quarter under the scheme.

She also assured the minorities of security in the province, urging them to contact police immediately if someone tries to hurt them.

CM Maryam Nawaz also said that she will write a letter to the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab regarding the issue of smog.

She stated that the smog issue is not political but humanitarian, and there is a need for Pakistan-India diplomacy on this matter. She emphasized that unless both Punjab in neighbouring countries work together, we cannot effectively combat smog.

Our Correspondent

