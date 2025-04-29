Labour Day: Bank holiday in Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), its allied offices, and public and private banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Thursday (May 01) due to a bank holiday on account of Labour Day.

SBP, its allied offices and banks will resume normal working on Friday, May 02.