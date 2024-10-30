BISP Kafaalat: Eligible banks in Sindh to withdraw Oct-Dec installment of Rs10,500

LAHORE – Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a government-run initiative to provide cash assistance to around nine million families across Pakistan, including Sindh, under Benazir Kafaalat programme.

The government provides an assistance of Rs10,500 per quarter to each deserving family. Now, the registered families are set to receive the quarterly installment for the period of October-December 2024.

The amount can be withdrawn from several eligible banks selected by the government in Sindh.

BISP Kafaalat

The Kafaalat initiative, which was launched in 2008, has emerged as the largest single cash transfer programme in Pakistan’s history. It has both short and long-term objectives.

The short term objective of the initiative is to protect marginalised people from negative effects of higher inflation, food crisis and poor economic growth.

The long term objectives of program is to eradicate extreme and chronic poverty, along with women empowerment, as set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Benazir Income Support Program is currently providing financial assistance to over 9.3 million deserving families across the country and the authorities now aims at increasing the number to 10 million by next year.

Banks for BISP Kafaalat Installment Withdrawals in Sindh

Previously, the cash assistance was provided to the eligible citizens through the Habib Bank Limited (HBL). Citizens had to wait for hours to withdraw the payment due to long queues.

Keeping in view the situation, the government has expanded list of banks so citizens can withdraw the amount without waiting for hours.

Now eligible families can withdraw the cash assistance of Rs10,500 from the following banks:

Bank Al Falah

Bank of Punjab

Mobilink Microfinance/Jazzcash

Telenor Microfinance Bank

Habib Bank Limited

HBL Microfinance