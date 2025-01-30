AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Shaban 1446 Moon sighted in Pakistan; Shab-e-Barat to fall on THIS Date

ISLAMABAD – Shaaban 1446 AH has started from today (Thursday) as the moon of the new Islamic month sighted, Ruet-i-Hilal Committee said.

The eighth month of Shaban-ul-Moazzam was sighted after Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, central moon sighting committee, got witnesses for the crescent. Accordingly, Shab-e-Barat will fall on February 13, 2025 Thursday.

Chief of moon sighting body Abdul Khabir Azad said Ruet members received many testimonies of crescent sighting from various areas of the country on Thursday. The central meeting was held in capital, while testimonies were also received from other parts of the country.

Shabaan 1446 Moon

Shaban holds key importance for Ummah, as the eighth month is seen as time to increase Ibadah, seek forgiveness, and perform good deeds. One night of Sha’ban, known as Laylat al-Bara’ah, is especially important, as it is believed to be a night of forgiveness when Allah pardons the sins of those who sincerely repent.

On Shab-e-Baraat, Pakistanis engage in special prayers and recite Holy Quran on night. The month also serves as time to enhance charity, with people focusing on acts of kindness and generosity. The month also rekindled faith among Muslims as it comes ahead of holiest month of Ramadan, in which Muslims pray and fast.

Shaban moon updates: Here’s when Shab-e-Barat 2025 in Pakistan?

Web Desk (Lahore)

