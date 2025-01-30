AGL52.89▲ 0.29 (0.01%)AIRLINK193.76▲ 0.26 (0.00%)BOP9.74▲ 0.1 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DFML49.14▼ -1.9 (-0.04%)DGKC105.25▲ 0.67 (0.01%)FCCL37.65▼ -0.05 (0.00%)FFL15.7▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC128.73▲ 1.66 (0.01%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.58▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.25▲ 0.15 (0.02%)MLCF43.9▼ -0.06 (0.00%)NBP65▲ 0.31 (0.00%)OGDC205.46▲ 2.22 (0.01%)PAEL40.74▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.78▲ 0.12 (0.02%)PPL176.25▲ 2 (0.01%)PRL38.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PTC24.65▲ 0.58 (0.02%)SEARL107.44▲ 0.2 (0.00%)TELE8.41▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TOMCL34.2▲ 1.42 (0.04%)TPLP12.09▲ 0.31 (0.03%)TREET22.3▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG66.1▲ 1.22 (0.02%)UNITY31.75▼ -0.15 (0.00%)WTL1.69▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Shaban moon updates: Here’s when Shab-e-Barat 2025 in Pakistan?

Shaban Moon Updates Heres When Shab E Barat 2025 In Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-Hilal Committee is set to meet today, Thursday, for sighting the crescent of Islamic month of Shaban in Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, of the chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will preside over the meeting in Islamabad.

Similarly, zonal committees will also hold meetings in various cities, including Lahore, and Peshawar, today.

The zonal committees will submit their reports to the central committee upon receiving testimonies regarding the sighting of the moon. However, the final announcement of the moon sighting will be made by the central committee after reviewing the testimonies.

Shaban Moon 1446 Updates

If the moon is sighted today, the first day of the holy month will be observed on Friday (January 31). If not, Shaban wills commence from February 1.

Shab-e-Barat 2025 in Pakistan

Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world observe Shab e Barat every year on 15th night of Shaban. The night commonly dubbed as The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The believers observe the night with religious spirit as the faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security, and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

If Shaban starts on January 31, the holy night of Shab-e-Barat would be observed on February 13 night and in otherwise situation, it would be observed on Feb 14.

Our Correspondent

