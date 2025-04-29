Labour Day 2025: Will Students get a School Holiday on Thursday?

LAHORE – Pakistanis are set to observe Labour Day on Thursday, May 1, with a public holiday declared by both the federal and provincial governments to mark workers’ movement. The holiday will give workers across the country a day off to recognize and celebrate their contributions and struggles.

Punjab government confirmed holiday for May 1, coinciding with International Labour Day, and many are now hoping for confirmation of a school holiday, as students look forward to a mid-week break.

With notification for a public holiday already issued in Punjab and Sindh, students and parents are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the School Education Department regarding the closure of educational institutions.

Some private schools already announced school holiday on Thursday in advance.

Labour Day Holiday

Labour Day is observed annually across the world to honor the struggles of workers and to promote solidarity. In Pakistan, it is traditionally marked with public demonstrations and gatherings, emphasizing the importance of workers’ rights.

As the holiday approaches, many families are preparing to take advantage of the long weekend, with schools and businesses closed in observance of the significant day. Educational institutions in Punjab and Sindh are expected to follow suit, aligning with the provincial government’s holiday schedule.

While the official announcement for school closures is yet to come, the public holiday declared by the provincial governments strongly suggests that schools will remain closed, allowing students to enjoy a break from their studies in observance of Labour Day.