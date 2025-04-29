Pak Pm Calls For Transparent Probe Into Pahalgam Attack In Phone Call With Un Chief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to prevent escalation in South Asia, highlights ongoing Human Rights Violations and false flag operation by Modi led government.

In a telephonic conversation with Guterres, PM Shehbaz sheds light on regional stability, security concerns, and the ongoing Kashmir dispute. He reaffirmed Islamaba’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing the country’s significant contributions and sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism.

PM strongly rejected India’s accusations linking Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam incident, terming them baseless, and called for an impartial and transparent investigation into the matter, and expressed serious concerns over India’s repeated efforts to label the Kashmiri freedom movement as “terrorism” and condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He further condemned India’s actions in manipulating the Indus Basin waters, which have a critical impact on Pakistan’s water supply and the livelihoods of 240 million people.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan would firmly defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of any potential aggression. He called on the UN Secretary-General to urge India to act responsibly and show restraint to prevent any escalation in the region.

Unresolved Kashmir issue remains the primary source of instability in South Asia, PM said, urging UN Secretary-General to play an active role in facilitating a just resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to global peace and security, underlining the country’s responsible role as a member of the international community and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.