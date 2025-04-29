Indian Army Northern Command chief Gen. Suchindra shown the door after flop show in Pahalgam

SRI NAGAR – Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army’s Northern Command has been sacked after false flag operation in the Pahalgam region of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Sources claimed that the Indian government wasted no time in sacking experienced Northern Command, Commander Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar from command. He has been replaced by incumbent DCOAS Strategy Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma who was rushed from New Delhi yesterday.

Pahalgam incident, which ended up exposing India’s pre-planned moves, which eventually led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. It also caused panic, as Gen Kumar was transported to New Delhi under strict security via a specially designated vehicle and aircraft.

It also mentioned that a formal military inquiry has reportedly been launched, and speculation is mounting over possible court-martial proceedings.

Despite India’s massive security presence in the region—with more than 0.7million armed forces personnel deployed across army, paramilitary, and intelligence units— Pahalgam operation failed to achieve its objectives, according to sources. The incident reportedly revealed critical intelligence and operational lapses, for which Lt Gen Kumar is being held responsible.

Soon after tourists’ killing, India pointed the finger at Pakistan, but has yet to provide concrete evidence linking Islamabad to the attack. Pakistan has categorically rejected the allegations and has called for an independent international investigation into the incident.

DG ISPR on Modi Govt’s Blame-Game

Pakistan’s military spokesperson and DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called out Indian government for not providing any evidence. He said that seven days had passed since the Pahalgam incident but, so far, India had not provided a “shred of evidence” for its “baseless allegations” against Pakistan.

He also presented what he described as “irrefutable evidence” of Indian state-sponsored terrorism on Pakistani soil. He alleged that a Pakistani national, trained and funded by Indian military operatives, had been apprehended with explosives, cash, and Indian-origin equipment.

Chaudhry named several Indian Army officers allegedly involved in organizing cross-border attacks and aired audio recordings implicating them in terror financing activities.

“This is only a glimpse into the wider network India is running inside Pakistan,” said Chaudhry, urging global institutions to investigate India’s alleged actions.