Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Trump’s immigration policy

Renowned singer and actress Selena Gomez on Tuesday broke down in tears over newly elected US President Trump’s immigration policy.

Taking to Instagram, Salena Gomez shared an emotional video on the social media, which quickly went viral.

She was seen in tears as she witnessed the people suffering due to Trump’s immigration policies. The 32-year-old actress also added a Mexican flag emoji and the caption “I’m sorry” with the video.

In the video, Selena Gomez conveyed her helplessness over the immigration crisis, saying, that “My people, especially women and children, are being attacked. I can’t do anything, but I will try my best,”.

Shortly after posting, the video was deleted, but by then, it had already gone viral.

Later, Selena shared another message, saying that, “Maybe showing empathy is considered wrong by some,”. This appeared to be a response to the criticism she received for her earlier statement.

Selena Gomez’s post came after a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation during which 956 individuals were arrested in three days.

A long-time advocate for immigrants’ rights, Selena Gomez produced the 2019 Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, where she shared her family’s immigration story, narrating the journey of her grandparents and father to the United States.