Aliya Hamza appointed as PTI Punjab chief organizer

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Aliya Hamza has been appointed as party’s chief organizer in Punjab.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has issued notification regarding appointment of Aliya Hamza following directions of party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development followed after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was removed from the presidency of the party in the province and Junaid Akbar was given the charge.

The analysts believed that the changes in the party would continue for the purpose of re-organization and further important changes would also been made soon.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reacted to the changes made in the PTI. She blamed Bushra Bibi for removal of Ali Amin Gandapur from the position of president in KPK. She also said that loyalty did not bring any fruit for anyone who remained associated with Imran Khan. The minister mentioned some names and said that they all were the loyal people of Imran Khan but now they are away from him.