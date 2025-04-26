Pakistani male actor reveals sexual harassment in early career

Emerging actor Ahmed Rafiq has opened up about the troubling reality in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, saying that he was sexually harassed on a major set early in his career.

Ahmed Rafiq disclosed that the incident occurred when he was just 19 years old.

Recalling the traumatic experience, the actor said, “When it happened to me, I was in complete shock for two days. I couldn’t process what had happened,”.

Ahmed appeared on a program hosted by Fuchsia alongside fellow actress Hina Tariq. The two discussed their drama project, passion for acting, and the power politics within the industry. During the conversation, Ahmed candidly stated that newcomers in showbiz often face harassment at the hands of powerful individuals.

He further said that after his own experience, he gained a deeper understanding of what women might go through in similar situations.

“I was completely numb and didn’t know how to respond or what action to take,” he shared.

Ahmed also highlighted the risks artists face when they speak out against such behavior. “Raising your voice against influential figures can seriously damage your career, as they often retaliate. That’s why many are forced into silence and must choose between their dignity and their future in the industry,”.

He added that men too are victims of harassment, but they rarely talk about it, which only deepens the problem.

Actress Hina Tariq, echoing Ahmed’s concerns, said that such individuals must be confronted firmly, and new artists should have the confidence to stand up for themselves.