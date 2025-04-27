Lahore, Punjab weather update; Heatwaves to persist in April

LAHORE – Heatwaves will continue to prevail in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the remaining days of April.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure prevails in the upper atmosphere of the central and southern parts of Pakistan. It will likely grip most parts of the country today and continue to prevail until April 30.

Under these conditions, heatwaves will continue to prevail in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the remaining days of April.

Day temperatures will remain 04°C to 06°C above normal levels in the upper/central parts of Punjab. In South Punjab, day temperatures will remain 05°C to 07°C above normal levels.

Experts have advised people, especially children, women and senior citizens, to take precautionary measures like avoiding exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remaining hydrated.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 41°C and 43°C on Monday, 42°C and 44°C Tuesday, and 43°C and 45°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Multan and Jehlum was recorded at 42°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 13 per cent.