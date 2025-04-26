Youtuber Ducky Bhai Faces Motorway Police Action Over Dangerous Stunts

LAHORE – Pakistan’s popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai is facing serious action from the National Highways and Motorways Police after he was caught performing dangerous stunts on the highway.

In the viral video, Ducky Bhai can be seen placing his legs on the steering wheel and closing his eyes while the car was running on auto mode. The social media users reacted strongly, calling the act highly irresponsible and demanding strict action from the motorway authorities.

According to the motorway police spokesperson, a case has been registered against Ducky Bhai for reckless driving, negligence and overspeeding among other charges. The police also released an explanatory video through their official social media accounts addressing the incident.

This is not the first time Ducky Bhai’s risky stunts have landed him in trouble.

However, the police’s serious response this time signals a clear message that traffic law violations by social media influencers will no longer be tolerated.