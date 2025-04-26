AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

YouTuber Ducky Bhai faces Motorway police action over dangerous stunts

Youtuber Ducky Bhai Faces Motorway Police Action Over Dangerous Stunts
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan’s popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai is facing serious action from the National Highways and Motorways Police after he was caught performing dangerous stunts on the highway.

In the viral video, Ducky Bhai can be seen placing his legs on the steering wheel and closing his eyes while the car was running on auto mode.  The social media users reacted strongly, calling the act highly irresponsible and demanding strict action from the motorway authorities.

According to the motorway police spokesperson, a case has been registered against Ducky Bhai for reckless driving, negligence and overspeeding among other charges. The police also released an explanatory video through their official social media accounts addressing the incident.

This is not the first time Ducky Bhai’s risky stunts have landed him in trouble.

However, the police’s serious response this time signals a clear message that traffic law violations by social media influencers will no longer be tolerated.

Mishi Khan calls Ducky Bhai’s videos “shameful” amid criticism of family vlogging

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Pakistani male actor reveals sexual harassment in early career

  • Lifestyle

Hollywood Actress Demi Moore named world’s most beautiful person of 2025

  • Lifestyle

Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils she carries prayer mat with her while traveling

  • Lifestyle

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan open up about their fitness secret

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer