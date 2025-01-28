Suzuki GS 150 price, 24-month installment plan update – Jan 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki GS 150 offers a blend of power and efficiency, making it a popular choice for the bike riders in the country.

Powered by a robust 150cc engine, it delivers a punchy performance while maintaining fuel economy. Its refined suspension system ensures a smooth ride, whether navigating city streets or cruising on highways.

With a sleek design and comfortable ergonomics, it provides a pleasurable riding experience for both short commutes and long journeys.

The 150 cc motorbike is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. It also features CDI and electric start system and 5-speed gear system.

Additionally, features like front disc brake, and a digital speedometer enhance convenience and safety.

Suzuki 150 Latest Price in January 2025

As of January 2025, the price of Suzuki GS 150 stands at Rs389,000 in Pakistan.

Suzuki 150 24-Month Installment Plan

Pak Suzuki offers an easy and flexible installment plan for buying Suzuki GS 150 through company owned outlets only. The plan includes no hidden charges and offers various options regarding down payment. Here is the 24-month installment plan with 25% advance payment:

Down Payment Rs95,500 (25%)

Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs11,940

24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs11,940