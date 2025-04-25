Hollywood Actress Demi Moore named world’s most beautiful person of 2025

LOS ANGELES – Renowned Hollywood actress Demi Moore has been honored as the “World’s Most Beautiful Person of 2025” by People magazine.

At 62 years of age, the actress has challenged traditional beauty standards related to age by receiving the title.

In an interview with People magazine, Demi Moore spoke candidly about aging, beauty and self-acceptance. She expressed that she now values her features more in accordance with her age, and although she sometimes feels her age when looking in the mirror, she remains focused on her health and fitness.

Reflecting on her younger days, she said that back then, the physical beauty was the primary focus, but now she places greater importance on health, mental peace, and quality of life.

It may be mentioned here that Demi Moore received widespread acclaim in 2025 for her performance in the film The Substance. She earned several accolades including the SAG Award, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice and was also nominated for an Oscar.