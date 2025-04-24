Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils she carries prayer mat with her while traveling

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has responded strongly to criticism she received over her attire and religion during a temple visit, unveiling that she carried her prayer mat with her while traveling.

The actress has been busy with promotion of her new film Chhorii 2.

Nushrratt Bharuccha addressed the backlash she faced for visiting temples and the comments about her clothing.

Replying to trolls, Nushrratt said, “For me, my faith is real. Unreal things keep happening, and they only strengthen my belief. That’s why I remain deeply connected to my religion.”

She further explained, “I believe you should go wherever you find peace—whether it’s a temple, gurdwara, or church. I offer prayers five times a day and even carry my prayer mat while traveling.”

The actress added, “No matter where I go or what I wear, I have to face inappropriate comments. When I post pictures, people ask, ‘What kind of Muslim is she? Look at her clothes,”.

Nushrratt concluded by saying, “I’ve always believed that there is one God, but there are many ways to connect with Him. I want to explore all those paths. Critics’ opinions cannot change me, nor can they stop me from visiting temples or offering my prayers.”