Samsung S25 Expected Price in Pakistan; Check Specs, AI features here

iPhone 16 got another competition as Samsung rolled out Galaxy S25, the new flagship device backed by Qualcomm chips and Google’s Gemini AI model. S25 is loaded with AI features, such as a personalized “Now Brief” service.
The South Korean tech giant shifted from its Exynos chips to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform in its device which comes with 4.47 GHz Octa-Core CPU, 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. S25 main shooter is 50 MP main sensor, 10 MP secondary sensor, and 12 MP third sensor, with 12 MP front camera.
Samsung S25 Expected Price in Pakistan
Samsung S25 Expected Price is said to be in range of Rs250,000-260,000.
Samsung S25 PTA Tax in Pakistan
|S25
|Tax Amount
|PTA Tax on Passport
|Rs93,000
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Rs115,100
These Prices and Taxes are preliminary as shared by sources, please wait for official price from Samsung
Samsung s25 Launching Price
|Models
|Price
|Galaxy S25
|$799
|Galaxy S25+
|$999
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|$1,299
Samsung s25 Specs
|Category
|Features
|Network
|5G, LTE, HSPA, GSM, CDMA
|Launch
|Announced: January 22, 2025; Expected release: February 3, 2025
|Body
|Dimensions: 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm; Weight: 162g; Aluminum frame; IP68 water/dust resistant
|Display
|Type: Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz; Size: 6.2 inches; Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
|OS
|Android 15 with One UI 7
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 830
|Memory
|Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (12GB RAM)
|Main Camera
|Triple: 50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto, 3x zoom), 12 MP (ultrawide); Video: 8K, 4K, 1080p
|Selfie Camera
|12 MP; Video: 4K, 1080p
|Battery
|4000 mAh; Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
|Colors
|Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Blue Black
