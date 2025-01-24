Samsung S25 Expected Price in Pakistan; Check Specs, AI features here

iPhone 16 got another competition as Samsung rolled out Galaxy S25, the new flagship device backed by Qualcomm chips and Google’s Gemini AI model. S25 is loaded with AI features, such as a personalized “Now Brief” service.

The South Korean tech giant shifted from its Exynos chips to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform in its device which comes with 4.47 GHz Octa-Core CPU, 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. S25 main shooter is 50 MP main sensor, 10 MP secondary sensor, and 12 MP third sensor, with 12 MP front camera.

Samsung S25 Expected Price in Pakistan

Samsung S25 Expected Price is said to be in range of Rs250,000-260,000.

Samsung S25 PTA Tax in Pakistan

S25 Tax Amount PTA Tax on Passport Rs93,000 PTA Tax on CNIC Rs115,100

These Prices and Taxes are preliminary as shared by sources, please wait for official price from Samsung

Samsung s25 Launching Price

Models Price Galaxy S25 $799 Galaxy S25+ $999 Galaxy S25 Ultra $1,299

Samsung s25 Specs