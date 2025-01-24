AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Samsung S25 Expected Price in Pakistan; Check Specs, AI features here

Samsung S25 Expected Price In Pakistan Check Specs Ai Features Here
iPhone 16 got another competition as Samsung rolled out Galaxy S25, the new flagship device backed by Qualcomm chips and Google’s Gemini AI model. S25 is loaded with AI features, such as a personalized “Now Brief” service.

The South Korean tech giant shifted from its Exynos chips to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform in its device which comes with 4.47 GHz Octa-Core CPU, 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. S25 main shooter is 50 MP main sensor, 10 MP secondary sensor, and 12 MP third sensor, with 12 MP front camera.

Samsung S25 Expected Price in Pakistan

Samsung S25 Expected Price is said to be in range of Rs250,000-260,000.

Samsung S25 PTA Tax in Pakistan

S25 Tax Amount
PTA Tax on Passport Rs93,000
PTA Tax on CNIC Rs115,100
These Prices and Taxes are preliminary as shared by sources, please wait for official price from Samsung

Samsung s25 Launching Price

Models Price
Galaxy S25 $799
Galaxy S25+ $999
Galaxy S25 Ultra $1,299

 

Samsung S24 Ultra one-year easy installment plan in November 2024

Samsung s25 Specs

Category Features
Network 5G, LTE, HSPA, GSM, CDMA
Launch Announced: January 22, 2025; Expected release: February 3, 2025
Body Dimensions: 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm; Weight: 162g; Aluminum frame; IP68 water/dust resistant
Display Type: Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz; Size: 6.2 inches; Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
OS Android 15 with One UI 7
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)
CPU Octa-core
GPU Adreno 830
Memory Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (12GB RAM)
Main Camera Triple: 50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto, 3x zoom), 12 MP (ultrawide); Video: 8K, 4K, 1080p
Selfie Camera 12 MP; Video: 4K, 1080p
Battery 4000 mAh; Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
Colors Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Blue Black

iPhone 16 Latest Prices in Pakistan and PTA Taxes January 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

