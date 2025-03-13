Samsung Galaxy A16 updated installment plan for March 2025

LAHORE – The Samsung Galaxy A16 is a budget-friendly smartphone which offers solid performance and features to the users.

Galaxy A16’s 6.7-inch screen provides more room for fun as it immerses yourself in your favorite content with the vibrant colors and lifelike details of the FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

It uses 50MP Main Camera to snap memories and 13MP Front Camera to take clear selfies, highlighting key details in photos captured by the users.

Whether you’re gaming heavy or powering through work, the Octa-core processor is capable of keeping multi tasks running smoothly.

Offered with up to 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security maintenance, the Galaxy A16 stays up-to-date for longer.

The 5,000mAh battery keeps Galaxy A16 running strong on a single charge.

It has been built to keep your passwords safe. Samsung Knox Vault is like a safe within a safe, physically isolating PINS, passwords and other private info so hackers can’t gain access.

Samsung Galaxy A16 Latest Price

The price of Samsung A16 (8GB+256GB) stands at Rs60,999 in Pakistan, as per official website of Bank Alfalah.

Samsung Galaxy A 16 Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers an easy ninth-month installment plan for Samsung A 16 (8GB+256GB) with zero markup.

As per the plan, the per month installment will be Rs6,778 for the period of nine months. The bank will charge one time processing fee as per latest Bank Schedule of Charges.