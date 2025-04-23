Road Prince 70cc and Electric Bikes Prices, and Installment Plans April 2025

Amid dominancy of Honda, local bike companies like Road Prince are also making waves in entry level segment. Road Prince 70 remains one of cheapest locally made bike, known for its cheap price, ride and commendable fuel efficiency.

Pakistanis preferred Road Prince 70cc outperforms several other models from more established brands due to price point and durability. Some bikers find RP 70 relatively underpowered, especially with pillion rider.

Still, Road Prince 70cc offers solid value for everyday transportation needs, especially for students, delivery riders, and urban commuters. Its affordability has been further enhanced through easy installment plans, making ownership even more accessible to the average Pakistani.

Road Prince 70 Price in Pakistan

Duration RP 70CC Price 109,500 3 Months 36,500 6 Months 18,250 9 Months 14,193 12 Months 11,151 18 Months 8,111 24 Months 6,592 36 Months 5,075

Road Prince Installment Plans

Duration Passion Plus 70 Power Plus 110 Price 119,500 123,500 3 Months 39,833 41,100 6 Months 19,917 20,500 9 Months 15,489 16,000 12 Months 12,169 12,500 18 Months 8,852 9,000 24 Months 7,194 7,500 36 Months 5,539 5,700

