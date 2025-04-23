AGL61.69▼ -3.11 (-0.05%)AIRLINK178.16▼ -4.55 (-0.02%)BOP10.04▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.22▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DCL10.46▲ 0.61 (0.06%)DFML42.88▼ -0.15 (0.00%)DGKC125.19▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)FCCL45.77▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)FFL15.9▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)HUBC142.11▼ -3.67 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.81▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.36▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.92▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF66.29▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP85.86▼ -3.78 (-0.04%)OGDC214.36▲ 1.08 (0.01%)PAEL45.9▼ -1.94 (-0.04%)PIBTL9.77▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL169.82▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL33.18▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)PTC21.55▼ -0.68 (-0.03%)SEARL93.4▼ -1.64 (-0.02%)TELE7.68▲ 0.21 (0.03%)TOMCL36.41▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)TPLP9.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET20.62▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)TRG66.98▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY27.05▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Road Prince 70cc and Electric Bikes Prices, and Installment Plans April 2025

Road Prince 70cc And Electric Bikes Prices And Installment Plans April 2025
Amid dominancy of Honda, local bike companies like Road Prince are also making waves in entry level segment. Road Prince 70 remains one of cheapest locally made bike, known for its cheap price, ride and commendable fuel efficiency.

Pakistanis preferred Road Prince 70cc outperforms several other models from more established brands due to price point and durability. Some bikers find RP 70 relatively underpowered, especially with pillion rider.

Still, Road Prince 70cc offers solid value for everyday transportation needs, especially for students, delivery riders, and urban commuters. Its affordability has been further enhanced through easy installment plans, making ownership even more accessible to the average Pakistani.

Road Prince 70 Price in Pakistan

Duration RP 70CC
Price 109,500
3 Months 36,500
6 Months 18,250
9 Months 14,193
12 Months 11,151
18 Months 8,111
24 Months 6,592
36 Months 5,075

Road Prince Installment Plans

Duration Passion Plus 70 Power Plus 110
Price 119,500 123,500
3 Months 39,833 41,100
6 Months 19,917 20,500
9 Months 15,489 16,000
12 Months 12,169 12,500
18 Months 8,852 9,000
24 Months 7,194 7,500
36 Months 5,539 5,700

Electric Bike Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Duration RP E-GO RP ZEUS 800W RP ZEUS 1200W
Price 260,000 219,000 239,000
3 Months 86,500 73,000 79,600
6 Months 43,500 36,500 39,900
9 Months 33,500 28,500 30,900
12 Months 26,500 22,300 24,500
18 Months 19,500 16,200 17,700
24 Months 15,500 13,000 14,500
36 Months 12,000 10,000 11,000

