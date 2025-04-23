Road Prince 70cc and Electric Bikes Prices, and Installment Plans April 2025

Amid dominancy of Honda, local bike companies like Road Prince are also making waves in entry level segment. Road Prince 70 remains one of cheapest locally made bike, known for its cheap price, ride and commendable fuel efficiency.
Pakistanis preferred Road Prince 70cc outperforms several other models from more established brands due to price point and durability. Some bikers find RP 70 relatively underpowered, especially with pillion rider.
Still, Road Prince 70cc offers solid value for everyday transportation needs, especially for students, delivery riders, and urban commuters. Its affordability has been further enhanced through easy installment plans, making ownership even more accessible to the average Pakistani.
Road Prince 70 Price in Pakistan
|Duration
|RP 70CC
|Price
|109,500
|3 Months
|36,500
|6 Months
|18,250
|9 Months
|14,193
|12 Months
|11,151
|18 Months
|8,111
|24 Months
|6,592
|36 Months
|5,075
Road Prince Installment Plans
|Duration
|Passion Plus 70
|Power Plus 110
|Price
|119,500
|123,500
|3 Months
|39,833
|41,100
|6 Months
|19,917
|20,500
|9 Months
|15,489
|16,000
|12 Months
|12,169
|12,500
|18 Months
|8,852
|9,000
|24 Months
|7,194
|7,500
|36 Months
|5,539
|5,700
Electric Bike Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025
|Duration
|RP E-GO
|RP ZEUS 800W
|RP ZEUS 1200W
|Price
|260,000
|219,000
|239,000
|3 Months
|86,500
|73,000
|79,600
|6 Months
|43,500
|36,500
|39,900
|9 Months
|33,500
|28,500
|30,900
|12 Months
|26,500
|22,300
|24,500
|18 Months
|19,500
|16,200
|17,700
|24 Months
|15,500
|13,000
|14,500
|36 Months
|12,000
|10,000
|11,000