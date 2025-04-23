AGL61.69▼ -3.11 (-0.05%)AIRLINK178.16▼ -4.55 (-0.02%)BOP10.04▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.22▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DCL10.46▲ 0.61 (0.06%)DFML42.88▼ -0.15 (0.00%)DGKC125.19▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)FCCL45.77▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)FFL15.9▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)HUBC142.11▼ -3.67 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.81▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.36▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.92▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF66.29▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP85.86▼ -3.78 (-0.04%)OGDC214.36▲ 1.08 (0.01%)PAEL45.9▼ -1.94 (-0.04%)PIBTL9.77▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL169.82▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL33.18▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)PTC21.55▼ -0.68 (-0.03%)SEARL93.4▼ -1.64 (-0.02%)TELE7.68▲ 0.21 (0.03%)TOMCL36.41▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)TPLP9.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET20.62▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)TRG66.98▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY27.05▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Labour Day 2025: Will there be a Public Holiday in Pakistan on May 1?

Labour Day 2025 Will There Be A Public Holiday In Pakistan On May 1
ISLAMABAD – May 1 is around around the corner, and uncertainty looms over whether the day will be officially recognized as public holiday in Pakistan.

Labor Day, which is observed annually to mark contributions of workers, falls on May 1 and is commonly marked as a public holiday in Pakistan and parts of the world. This year, May 1 lands on Thursday, prompting wave of public interest.

Social media platforms are abuzz with users questioning whether federal, Sindh and Punjab governments will declare holiday. Despite growing anticipation, the government has yet to issue an official notification confirming the holiday. Until an official announcement is made, the public remains in the dark about whether they will enjoy a mid-week break in honor of workers’ rights.

May 1 Holiday 2025

May 1 Holiday remains among gazetted holidays shared by Government of Pakistan. On thisday, all federal government offices, educational institutions, and many private sector businesses will remain closed nationwide.

By recognizing May 1 as an official holiday, the government aims to encourage national solidarity with the labor force and provide a platform to address issues faced by workers across various sectors.

Pakistan Holidays 2025

Holidays Date(s)
Labour Day May 1
Eid-ul-Azha 7,8,9 June
Ashura 5,6 July
Independence Day August 14
Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 5,6 September
Allama Iqbal Day November 9
Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas December 25
Day after Christmas December 26 (Only for Christians)

Pakistan Public Holidays 2025 Notification

Web Desk (Lahore)

