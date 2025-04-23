Pakistan summons National Security Committee amid India’s aggressive Moves

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned emergency session of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday to chalk out Pakistan’s response to India’s recent series of aggressive diplomatic and security measures after Pahalgam attack.

The high-level huddle comes in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which left at least 26 civilians dead and 17 others injured. India has blamed Pakistan for the assault, an allegation Islamabad has strongly denied.

Deputy PM Dar confirmed that NSC meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz and attended by top civilian and military leadership, including the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, and interior, as well as the national security adviser, service chiefs, intelligence heads, and other senior officials.

Pahalgam Attack

In a press conference held earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said these steps were approved by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a briefing that linked the Pahalgam attack to cross-border elements.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement in place since 1960, until what it calls “verifiable action” is taken by Pakistan against terrorist networks. Diplomatic ties are also being scaled down, with both nations set to reduce staff at their high commissions by nearly half.

In response, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected India’s accusations, calling them politically motivated and labeling the incident a likely “false flag operation.” He asserted Pakistan’s complete non-involvement and questioned the timing of India’s reaction, especially following recent political developments in the disputed region.

The Foreign Office also issued a statement condemning the loss of innocent lives in the attack and extending condolences to the victims’ families, while cautioning against “irresponsible blame-shifting.”

The NSC is expected to deliberate over potential countermeasures, regional diplomatic engagement, and national security readiness in light of India’s escalatory posture.

With tensions at a boiling point and communication between the two nuclear-armed neighbors at a near standstill, the outcome of the NSC meeting may significantly shape Pakistan’s diplomatic and strategic approach in the days ahead.