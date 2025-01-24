AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Karachi, Sindh schools get Jan 28 Holiday for Shab-e-Meraj 2025

Schools In Karachi Sindh To Close On Jan 28 For Shab E Meraj
KARACHI – Authorrities in Sindh announced that there would be a holiday on January 28 Tuesday for government and private educational on account of Shab-e-Meraj.

A notification issued by the provincial authorities confirmed that all public and private schools and colleges across region will remain closed on the day in connection with the religious celebrations.

Shab-e-Meraj Holiday

Shab-e-Meraj is marked on 27th Rajab with devotion to mark Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) miraculous journey from the Kaaba to Masjid al-Aqsa and his ascension to the heavens.

The sacred night is marked by special prayers, Quran recitations, and fasting, offering an opportunity to strengthen faith and renew commitment to the teachings of the Prophet.

In Pakistan, prayers are held in mosques and homes, with men praying for the nation’s well-being and women gathering for special prayer sessions. Islamic scholars emphasize the significance and blessings of this sacred night.

Three Public Holidays announced for Shab e-Meraj 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

