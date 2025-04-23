From Oil to AI: Saudi Arabia, India seal $100Bn Deal in new era of cooperation

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India unleashed $100 Billion power move, redefining global alliances. In landmark move set to redefine global partnerships, Saudi Arabia and India have signed a monumental $100 billion agreement, marking a new chapter in their long-standing ties.

The agreement was finalized in meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as two take friendship to new level. The deal, which spans several key sectors, includes strategic investments in energy, infrastructure, defense, technology, and culture, paving the way for a transformative Indo-Gulf alliance.

‘India-KSA $100 Billion Deal’

Sectors Investment Initiatives Petrochemicals & Green Energy $50Bn – Saudi-funded refineries in India – SABIC and Aramco investing in hydrogen projects – Joint electricity grid study Infrastructure & Manufacturing $20Bn – PIF backing Indian port and metro projects – Development of Bharat Mobility Corridor – 40+ Indian firms setting up HQs in Saudi Arabia Defense & Security $15Bn – New Defense Cooperation Committee – Joint military drills – Joint drone manufacturing projects Technology, AI & Space $10Bn – Saudi VC investments in Indian AI & biotech startups – MoUs in space technology – Collaborations on postal and anti-doping tools Culture $5Bn – Increased Hajj quota for Indian pilgrims – Saudi investments in Bollywood – Joint cultural and heritage site restoration

$100 billion agreement marks a pivotal collaboration between Saudi Arabia and India across key sectors, enhancing bilateral ties in energy, infrastructure, defense, technology, and culture.

Petrochemicals and Green Energy

The Arab nation will fund two major refineries in India, strengthening energy infrastructure. Saudi energy giants SABIC and Aramco will invest in hydrogen energy projects. A joint study will explore the feasibility of an electricity grid connecting India and Saudi Arabia, promising a long-term energy collaboration.

Infrastructure & Manufacturing

KSA’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will back key infrastructure projects in India, including port and metro rail systems. Focus will be placed on the development of the Bharat Mobility Corridor, aiming to revolutionize transportation in India.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, over 40 Indian companies will establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia, boosting economic cooperation and creating jobs.

Defense and Security

The creation of a new Defense Cooperation Committee signals a deepening of military ties. Both nations will conduct joint military exercises, focusing on ground forces, and explore joint drone development. The deal marks a significant step in enhancing security and defense collaborations.

AI, and Space

Saudi venture capital will significantly invest in Indian AI and biotech startups, fueling innovation in these high-growth sectors. Four MoUs have been signed in space technology, setting the stage for joint space exploration efforts.

Culture & Tourism

Hajj quota for Indian pilgrims will increase by 10%, with Saudi Arabia welcoming 175,025 Indian visitors annually. Saudi Arabia will invest in Bollywood film productions, strengthening cultural and entertainment ties.

Joint restoration projects will focus on preserving and promoting cultural and historical heritage sites.