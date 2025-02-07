Samsung S25, and S25 Ultra Latest Price in Pakistan and PTA Tax 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 remains in focus as flagship Android series is making headlines in Pakistan, and parts of the world, with prices starting at over Rs3Lac after launch.

The key mobiles of S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are backed by Galaxy AI and other features. Pre-orders are already started on January 24 and close by February 4, with devices available for retail.

Samsung S25 Price in Pakistan

Model Price Samsung Galaxy S25 Rs 314,999 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs 449,999

Samsung S25 PTA Tax

Models On Passport On ID Card Samsung Galaxy S25 99,499 120,899 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 96,999 118,500 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 159,500 188,450

Samsung phones not registered with PTA within specified period will be locked and unable to connect to local networks in Pakistan. Customs duties on imported phones may fluctuate, so the provided figures are approximate.

For the unvsrsed, mobile users are recommended to register your phone within the first 30 days using your passport to potentially save on costs. Registration is crucial for network access, and unregistered phones will be blocked by the DIRBS system.

Pakistani authorities revised taxes on imported phones, so please check with official portal for latest updates.