iPhone 16 Latest Prices in Pakistan and PTA Taxes January 2025

iPhone 16 price in Pakistan in January 2025 starts from Rs362,000, while iPhone 16 Pro models price start at Rs446,000 for the base version, and price of top line model hovered around Rs650,000.

Apple lately revised the prices of its latest flagship device iPhone 16. The price were revised for second time, with cuts ranging from Rs4,000 to Rs14,000.

The new pricing structure was said to attract even more buyers looking to invest in the latest Apple technology without the hefty price tag. iPhone 16 and its premium models are creating a buzz in the Pakistani market, thanks to their cutting-edge features and performance upgrades.

iPhone 16 Price in Pakistan 2025

iPhone 16  Price
iPhone 16 (128 GB) Rs 361,700
iPhone 16 (256 GB) Rs 401,000
iPhone 16 (512 GB) Rs 480,250

 

iPhone 16 Plus  Price
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) Rs 401,000
iPhone 16 Plus (256 GB) Rs 441,000
iPhone 16 Plus (512 GB) Rs 520,000

 

iPhone 16 Pro  Price
iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) Rs 446,000
iPhone 16 Pro (256 GB) Rs 484,500
iPhone 16 Pro (512 GB) Rs 564,500
iPhone 16 Pro (1 TB) Rs 644,500

 

iPhone 16 Pro Max  Price
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) Rs 526,500
iPhone 16 Pro Max (512 GB) Rs 604,500
iPhone 16 Pro Max (1 TB) Rs 684,500

iPhone 16 PTA Tax 2025

Models Tax (Passport) Tax (ID Card)
iPhone 16 Rs 128,000 Rs 154,000
iPhone 16 Plus Rs 135,000 Rs 162,000
iPhone 16 Pro Rs 168,000 Rs 198,000
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs 182,000 Rs 213,000

 

iPhone 16 Zero Markup Installment Plans in Pakistan 2024 Offer

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

