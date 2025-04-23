Harvard University to host Pakistan Conference 2025 on April 27

Harvard University in Cambridge, United States, will host Pakistan Conference 2025 on April 27 to facilitate discussions on Pakistan’s economic trajectory, governance, and global positioning.

Student-led global platform has arranged the event to facilitate critical dialogue around Pakistan’s economic, cultural, and developmental future.

Global policymakers, renowned academics, influential business leaders, and innovative thinkers will share insights on the role of industry leadership in shaping sustainable futures for emerging economies like Pakistan.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, American Businessman Dr Sajid Tarar, Michael Kugelman, Gerry Brown, Dr Kathy Boudett, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Reza Baqir, Robin Raphel, Salman Akram Raja, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hamid Mir and other will share their opinions in different sessions.

Abrar Hasan, Global Chief Executive Officer of National Foods Limited, will share insights on building human capital, reforming education systems, and supporting knowledge-based industries.