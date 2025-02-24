iPhone 16 Installment Plan as low as Rs21,000 in Pakistan; full details here

Latest iPhone 16 remains among sought-after devices, known for its faster A18 chip that is quicker and more power-efficient while the camera along with lasting battery and AI features make it hot option.
The prices of iPhone 16 models in Pakistan have been revised. As new prices offer some adjustments, flagship devices remain quite expensive. The iPhone 16 256GB is now priced at Rs380,500 , the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB at Rs 472500, and top of line iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB at Rs over 7lac.
Despite the revised pricing, these devices are still expensive but you can consider these installment plans for 18 months.
iPhone 16 Prices in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|iPhone 16 128GB
|380,500
|iPhone 16 256GB
|419,500
|iPhone 16 Plus 128GB
|419,500
|iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
|459,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 128GB
|472,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
|511,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 512GB
|593,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 1TB
|674,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
|554,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB
|634,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB
|714,500
iPhone 16 Installment Pakistan 2025
|Models
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|12 Months
|18 Months
|iPhone 16 128GB
|126,833
|63,417
|42,278
|31,708
|21,100
|iPhone 16 256GB
|139,833
|69,910
|46,611
|34,950
|23,300
|iPhone 16 Plus 128GB
|139,833
|69,917
|46,611
|34,950
|23,300
|iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
|153,167
|76,600
|51,056
|38,300
|25,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 128GB
|157,500
|87,750
|52,500
|39,300
|26,250
|iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
|170,500
|85,250
|56,833
|42,625
|28,400
|iPhone 16 Pro 512GB
|197,833
|98,917
|65,950
|49,450
|32,900
|iPhone 16 Pro 1TB
|224,833
|112,417
|74,950
|56,208
|32,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
|184,833
|92,400
|61,600
|40,208
|30,800
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB
|211,500
|105,750
|70,500
|52,800
|35,200
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB
|238,500
|119,250
|79,500
|59,500
|39,750
The following Installment Plans are with Silk Bank, please check other lenders to compare prices
iPhone 16 price starts around Rs380,000 in Pakistan, with the lowest being available on Installment at Rs 380,500 and the highest Rs 714,500 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB.
For 3-month plan for the iPhone 16 128GB requires Rs 126,833, whereas the 18-month plan drops the payment to Rs 21,100. Similar variations are observed across other models, where longer-term plans lead to lower monthly payments.