iPhone 16 Installment Plan as low as Rs21,000 in Pakistan; full details here

Latest iPhone 16 remains among sought-after devices, known for its faster A18 chip that is quicker and more power-efficient while the camera along with lasting battery and AI features make it hot option.

The prices of iPhone 16 models in Pakistan have been revised. As new prices offer some adjustments, flagship devices remain quite expensive. The iPhone 16 256GB is now priced at Rs380,500 , the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB at Rs 472500, and top of line iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB at Rs over 7lac.

Despite the revised pricing, these devices are still expensive but you can consider these installment plans for 18 months.

iPhone 16 Prices in Pakistan

Models Price iPhone 16 128GB 380,500 iPhone 16 256GB 419,500 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 419,500 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 459,500 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 472,500 iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 511,500 iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 593,500 iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 674,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 554,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 634,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 714,500

iPhone 16 Installment Pakistan 2025

Models 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months iPhone 16 128GB 126,833 63,417 42,278 31,708 21,100 iPhone 16 256GB 139,833 69,910 46,611 34,950 23,300 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 139,833 69,917 46,611 34,950 23,300 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 153,167 76,600 51,056 38,300 25,500 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 157,500 87,750 52,500 39,300 26,250 iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 170,500 85,250 56,833 42,625 28,400 iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 197,833 98,917 65,950 49,450 32,900 iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 224,833 112,417 74,950 56,208 32,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 184,833 92,400 61,600 40,208 30,800 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 211,500 105,750 70,500 52,800 35,200 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 238,500 119,250 79,500 59,500 39,750

The following Installment Plans are with Silk Bank, please check other lenders to compare prices

iPhone 16 price starts around Rs380,000 in Pakistan, with the lowest being available on Installment at Rs 380,500 and the highest Rs 714,500 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB.

For 3-month plan for the iPhone 16 128GB requires Rs 126,833, whereas the 18-month plan drops the payment to Rs 21,100. Similar variations are observed across other models, where longer-term plans lead to lower monthly payments.